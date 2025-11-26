Vince McMahon has always been the impresario of the outrageous, if you ask most WWE fans. During his reign, he blurred the lines between sports entertainment and reality by bringing in celebrities, politicians and anyone likely to generate headlines. So it should not shock anyone that the former WWE boss once expressed a wild desire to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to a WWE event, a claim that comes from one of his own former performers.

Lana Reveals McMahon's Wish for Putin in WWE

In a shocking conversation on a podcast by TMZ Sports, Lana (CJ Perry) described her time in WWE and recalled an astonishing anecdote. Lana, along with her husband Rusev, portrayed Russian-inspired characters. Apparently, Vince McMahon's fascination with Russia did not end with them.

It seems that McMahon admired Putin's alleged macho image, his athletic publicity stunts and the way the Russian leader cultivated a powerful persona. In Lana's words: 'Vince [McMahon] just could identify more with Putin because you know, Vince is lifting 650 lbs, you know? At 75 he is squatting. It's like, you're a maniac. He wanted Vladimir Putin to come to a show. He's like 'I hope he's going to come.'

That's an extraordinary statement from someone with direct ties to WWE's creative hierarchy. A cameo by a sitting world leader, especially Russia's President, on WWE programming would have guaranteed instant global headlines, television ratings boosts and social media frenzy for months.

However, this would not have been new for WWE or McMahon. His history of courting celebrities and bringing them to WWE is well established, and the gamble of Putin may have seemed worth the potential controversy of American audiences seeing him live. Even today, after McMahon's departure, WWE has not shied away from mixing with political figures. Triple H, McMahon's son-in-law and current head of WWE creative, has appeared alongside US President Donald Trump many times.

Whether McMahon ever made a formal outreach to Russian officials or whether this was simply a hope whispered among backstage corridors remains unclear. What is clear, however, is WWE's relationship with Donald Trump.

Donald Trump and the 'Battle of the Billionaires'

If the idea of Vladimir Putin in WWE seems far-fetched, remember that Trump has already been part of WWE lore for years. Long before he became president of the United States, Trump inserted himself into WWE storylines. The most famous example is WrestleMania 23 in 2007, billed as the 'Battle of the Billionaires'. Trump and McMahon each chose a wrestler to represent them in a match with the humiliating stipulation that the loser would have his head shaved.

The bout culminated in Trump actually attacking McMahon and then shaving McMahon's head after Trump's representative won. The moment became one of the most replayed clips in WWE history. Moreover, Trump is enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame. So, while Putin's appearance never materialised, the precedent of political figures stepping into the squared circle shows that McMahon's audacious idea was not entirely impossible.