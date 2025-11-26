French President Emmanuel Macron has moved to calm public concern by stating that France will not send young citizens to Ukraine, countering widespread speculation fuelled by recent military warnings.

At the same time, he set out a major shift in France's Africa strategy, saying the continent must no longer be treated as a simple source of raw materials.

Macron Rejects Fears of Youth Deployment to Ukraine

Macron addressed rising anxiety after a senior general suggested France must be ready to 'lose its children' because of the threat posed by Russia. Speaking to RTL, the president said speculation was unfounded, stressing that his upcoming national service plan has no link to sending French youth into conflict.

He said the aim is to strengthen the bond between the nation and its armed forces rather than send young people to the front lines. His full remarks are documented in Radio France Internationale.

Macron will outline the new programme at the Varces army base, where he is expected to detail new engagement opportunities for young French citizens.

Russia's Escalating Hybrid Strategy Across Europe

Macron warned that Russia has adopted what he described as a more aggressive stance, combining conventional attacks with information warfare. He pointed to recent missile and drone strikes in Kyiv that killed civilians and highlighted cross-border attacks in Russia's Rostov region.

He added that Europe must remain firm as Moscow escalates its campaign, telling RTL that France must show it is not weak in the face of a hostile power.

Macron also responded to the US peace plan, calling it a step forward while noting that only Ukraine can decide on its own territorial matters. He said Europeans will examine how frozen Russian assets in Europe might be used for reconstruction and insisted Europe itself must decide this.

All details on this diplomatic stance appear in reporting from RFI.

France Signals a New Relationship With Africa

Alongside his Ukraine statements, Macron used his Africa tour to announce a major shift in France's approach to the continent. Speaking in Gabon, he said Africa must no longer be treated as a place of simple resource extraction, urging a new model built on equal benefits.

He reiterated support for a 'win-win partnership' spanning energy, infrastructure and defence, emphasising that France and African nations must work in ways that respect each other's interests. These remarks were recorded during his meeting with Gabonese leader Brice Oligui Nguema and reported by Anadolu Agency.

Macron noted that France has reshaped its defence cooperation with Gabon, expanding training programmes and joint initiatives through the French Development Agency. He also highlighted Gabon's political transition as a turning point that France supports.

A Dual Message for France and Its Partners

Macron's comments reveal a coordinated effort to stabilise the domestic political climate while reshaping France's global strategy. By rejecting any plan to deploy youth to Ukraine, he aims to ease fears at home. By pushing for a respectful partnership with African nations, he positions France as a country willing to move beyond extraction models of the past.

France now faces the challenge of strengthening European security, supporting Ukraine under clear conditions and redefining its presence in Africa at a time when global influence is shifting.