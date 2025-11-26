The image was intended to project presidential domestic bliss, showing Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, departing the White House lawn en route to their Mar-a-Lago residence for Thanksgiving.

Instead, the fleeting clip has gone viral, sparking a public frenzy of speculation. Viewers accused the former president of 'staggering' and claimed he was using the First Lady as a 'walking cane' as they walked toward Marine One.

This uncomfortable public moment has once again thrust the 79-year-old's health and fitness into the centre of national scrutiny.

The footage, filmed on Tuesday, captured the president and his wife as they made their way across the grass.

Trump, holding an umbrella, managed a slight wave and raised his fist, while Melania walked closely alongside him, tightly linking her right arm with his left.

However, as the pair traversed the short distance, their steps appeared 'slightly unsteady' and they were observed 'veering to the left several times' before managing to correct their path.

When they reached the steps of the helicopter, Trump paused, allowed his wife to ascend first, and then followed, gripping the handrail tightly with his right hand.

The clip quickly amassed over a million views on X (formerly Twitter). Viewers immediately seized on his apparent instability, with several claiming the president was actively struggling to maintain a straight line.

Donald Trump's Health: Viral Accusations of Using Melania as a 'Walking Cane'

The most damaging allegation to emerge from the video review is the claim that Melania was actively supporting and guiding her husband. Social media users suggested that she was holding him tightly to keep him steady.

'Trump is staggering! Melania has him tightly by the arm, trying to keep him walking in a straight line. He's definitely ailing,' one viewer wrote. A second commented, 'Wow, Trump's left foot is not working. Melanie can't even keep him walking in a straight line.'

A third agreed, claiming: 'So THAT'S why she's walking with him. She's his walking cane.' A fourth echoed: 'He is having tremendous difficulty walking, and she is steadying and guiding him.'

This intense public scrutiny comes just days after the president sparked fresh health fears in a separate viral clip.

Over the previous weekend, Trump was filmed with an apparent limpand seen dragging his leg while spending time with his nine-year-old grandson, Theodore Kushner, in the White House Presidential Walk of Fame.

Even in that footage, where the pair tossed an NFL football back and forth and walked together, Trump appeared to struggle with his gait.

Chronic Vein Condition Fuels Donald Trump's Health Concerns

The recent videos have intensified mounting health concerns that the president has faced in recent months. The public speculation surrounding his gait and stability has led to crude social media nicknames and suggestions of intoxication.

'Trump's walk would demand a breathalyzer under other circumstances,' one X user wrote of the weekend footage. 'I always walk like that...when I'm drunk,' a second noted. 'Limpy Don,' a third nicknamed the president.

The White House previously confirmed in July that the president had been diagnosed with a chronic vein condition.

This condition, also known as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), occurs when the valves in the leg veins do not effectively return blood to the heart, which can lead to leg swelling, pain, skin changes, and a heavy feeling in the legs.

The administration has also attributed the regular bruising spotted on his hand to frequent, vigorous handshaking. Nonetheless, the latest footage of his 'staggering' exit continues to fuel the public debate over the 79-year-old's fitness and overall health.