Indian national Nikitha Godishala, 27, was found dead inside an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, after she had been reported missing earlier in the week.

According to a press release, officers from the Howard County Police Department entered the residence on 3 January 2026 under a search warrant and found her body with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities believe the fatal injuries occurred on New Year's Eve, shortly after 7:00 p.m. on 31 December 2025, based on investigative timelines. However, the precise events leading up to her death are still being examined. Police have not publicly released a confirmed cause of death beyond noting the stab wounds, nor have they established a motive, even as the probe continues.

Detectives are treating the death as a homicide and have secured an arrest warrant charging a suspect with both first‑ and second‑degree murder. The findings were part of a swift response after the search warrant was executed.

How the Ex‑Boyfriend Is Involved

Law enforcement has turned its attention to Arjun Sharma, 26, identified as Godishala's former boyfriend and the sole occupant of the Columbia apartment where her body was found. In a development that has heightened the inquiry, Sharma reported Godishala missing to police on 2 January, claiming she was last seen at his home on New Year's Eve.

However, authorities later discovered that Sharma had departed the United States for India on the very day he submitted the missing persons report, raising significant suspicion. Upon discovering this, detectives quickly secured a search warrant. The next day, Godishala's body was discovered at his home.

Police stress that no motive has been publicly disclosed and that the investigation is ongoing, but the combination of the missing person report followed by an immediate flight has made Sharma the primary suspect in the case.

Police Seek Cross-Border Cooperation

In Maryland, officials are working alongside federal partners and are reportedly exploring international avenues, including an Interpol Red Notice, to facilitate the arrest and possible extradition of Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, has released a statement indicating that it is in communication with Godishala's family and is offering consular support during this challenging time. The embassy announced on X that it is closely monitoring the situation with local authorities to guarantee a comprehensive investigation.

The Embassy is in contact with the family of Ms. Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance. The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities. @MEAIndia — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) January 4, 2026

Who Was Nikitha Godishala?

Godishala was an Indian national living in Ellicott City, Maryland, where she worked as a data and strategy analyst, as per her LinkedIn profile. With impressive academic credentials, she obtained a doctorate in pharmacy from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad and a master's degree in health information technology from the University of Baltimore County.

Described on social media as an active and curious individual, Godishala enjoyed cooking, exploring new places, walking her dog, and taking workout classes. She also shared highlights of her career and personal milestones online. Just weeks before her passing, she celebrated the All-In Award she received from her employer, Vheda Health, that recognised her dedication and diligence.

Additionally, she was known to adore her young Golden Retriever mix, often featuring the pet in her social media posts.

Her digital footprint and involvement with the community showcased a vibrant young professional deeply connected to her family, passionate about life, and dedicated to advancing both her career and personal development. The unfortunate events surrounding her passing have captured the interest of local officials as well as the Indian nationals.