For more than a decade, the brutal killing of Florida State University law professor Dan Markel, the son-in-law of now-convicted Donna Adelson, haunted investigators, prosecutors and a family left shattered by violence.

What began as a chilling, targeted shooting in a quiet Tallahassee driveway in 2014 slowly unravelled into one of Florida's most complex and disturbing murder-for-hire cases, ultimately culminating in the conviction of Donna Adelson, a South Florida grandmother whom prosecutors said helped orchestrate the plot.

Markel was just 41 when he was shot multiple times in the head after pulling into his driveway on the morning of 18 July 2014. He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries the following day.

At the time of his death, Markel was locked in a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, Donna Adelson's daughter, over where their two young sons should live.

A Custody Battle That Turned Deadly

Court records show that following their divorce, Markel resisted repeated efforts to relocate the children to South Florida, where Wendi's family lived.

Prosecutors later argued that the dispute fuelled growing resentment within the Adelson family, particularly from Donna Adelson, who was described during trial testimony as deeply involved in her daughter's personal and family decisions.

Just weeks before he was killed, Markel filed a motion seeking to limit Donna Adelson's unsupervised access to the children. It would be the final legal action he took.

After a call appeared to be disconnected, Donna Adelson was captured having discussions in her home about traveling abroad

The First Break in the Case

For nearly two years, the investigation stalled. That changed in 2016, when police arrested Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera, alleging the pair were hired hitmen.

Rivera later agreed to cooperate with authorities, naming Katie Magbanua as the intermediary who arranged the killing.

Magbanua was romantically linked to Wendi Adelson's brother, Charlie Adelson, a South Florida dentist. Investigators alleged that Magbanua served as the go-between connecting the Adelson family to the gunmen.

A Broader Alleged Plot Emerges

As trials progressed, prosecutors laid out a theory that Donna and Charlie Adelson orchestrated the murder-for-hire scheme to permanently resolve the custody dispute.

Garcia was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison. Magbanua was convicted in 2022, followed by Charlie Adelson in 2023. Both received life sentences, along with additional time for conspiracy and solicitation.

The focus then shifted to Donna Adelson, whose name had loomed over the case for years without charges.

Airport Arrest and Trial

In 2023, authorities arrested Donna Adelson at Miami International Airport after learning she had purchased a one-way ticket to Vietnam, a country without an extradition treaty with the United States. Prosecutors said the timing raised concerns she was attempting to flee.

At trial, Donna Adelson pleaded not guilty, with her defence arguing she had no role in the murder plot. Prosecutors countered with evidence they said showed her involvement in planning and financing the killing.

In 2025, a jury convicted her of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder. She was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 30 years.

Jurors and Family Speak Out

Jurors later said the volume and presentation of evidence were decisive. Dan Markel's mother, Ruth Markel, has repeatedly described her son as a devoted father, saying his greatest achievement was raising his children.

Donna and Charlie Adelson have since filed appeals. Appeals by Magbanua and Garcia were denied in 2025.

The case continues to draw attention as one of the longest and most intricate murder-for-hire investigations in Florida history, reshaping how many view a crime that unfolded quietly over 11 years.