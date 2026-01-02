New details in the Celeste Rivas murder case have emerged as D4vd faces a possible murder indictment. Private investigator Steve Fischer has reportedly uncovered another shocking item at the singer's rented Hollywood Hills mansion: a chainsaw, alongside a previously discovered item, a burn cage incinerator.

D4vd, who is closely linked to the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, came under suspicion after her severely decomposed remains were found in the singer's abandoned Tesla, registered in his name, at a Los Angeles impound lot on 8 September 2025, more than a year after she went missing.

Prior to the discovery, employees at the impound lot had complained of a foul odour emanating from the vehicle, which prompted a police investigation.

The Hollywood Hills mansion, rented by D4vd—whose real name is David Anthony Burke—was leased for around £15,700 ($20,000) per month.

PI Found A Chainsaw In D4vd's Hollywood Hills Rented Mansion

Private investigator Steve Fischer was hired by the owner of the Hollywood Hills property in an effort to determine whether the house played any role in the murder of the teenager. Recently, Fischer appeared on NewsNation, where he discussed potential evidence he claims to have uncovered at the property.

Among his various discoveries, the most recent — and perhaps the most alarming — is a chainsaw.

'Yeah, well, we announced recently that we found a burn cage incinerator, and another thing that I can tell you tonight is that, along with that, we found a chainsaw,' Fischer said.

However, Fischer noted that the chainsaw was brand new, much like the incinerator he previously discovered in the mansion's garage.

'There's no purpose for a chainsaw to be at this rental house. They're certainly not in charge of, you know, trimming the trees or anything,' he explained. 'It still had the protective shield over the chain itself. There it is with a burn cage. You've got to wonder what this plan was...' Fischer added.

Furthermore, Fischer theorised that, based on the items he found, Rivas was not meant to be left in the trunk of the vehicle.

'I think, you know, it could go to show some intent of what this plan was, because whatever happened here, this wasn't a finalised plan,' he said. 'She was not meant to be left in that Tesla on Bluebird Avenue. And so, you know, the plan got upended.'

Fischer's Other Troubling Discoveries

As previously mentioned, Fischer also discovered a burn cage incinerator that was advertised as being capable of reaching temperatures of up to 1,600 degrees.

Although my words have been misquoted by some, what I actually said about certain items found at the Doheny address was that they were “items you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.” One of those items was a Burn Cage incinerator,… pic.twitter.com/VlS2MHdb2G — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) December 16, 2025

In a post on X, Fischer wrote: 'A burn cage incinerator, advertised to burn at 1,600 degrees. Human cremations are typically performed at approximately 1,400 degrees. An incinerator is not legal to use within city limits and serves no legitimate purpose at a residential property in the Hollywood Hills.'

Fischer further revealed that the item had been ordered under a false name. In the same post, he added that he had also found other items that may have been intended for use alongside the incinerator.

While he did not specify what those items were, many believe he was referring to the chainsaw.

Furthermore, Fischer said he also uncovered what he described as 'farm tools', which he argued have no place in a residential property and 'could be used to get rid of a body'.

He also obtained neighbourhood security footage that he claims shows who was driving D4vd's Tesla when it was abandoned in late July, potentially with Rivas' remains inside.

Another item Fischer highlighted was a Build-A-Bear certificate, which he believes could offer insight into how Rivas spent her final days and who she may have been with at the time — possibly D4vd and his cousin, Esmeralda.

Finally, Fischer shared a screenshot of an email sent to Josh Marshall, D4vd's other manager, from an individual reporting Rivas missing and urging him to 'please do the right thing and take her home. Her parents are very worried.'

Early in the case, I released information about an email that had been sent to #D4vd’s manager, Josh Marshall, and another person, notifying them that #CelesteRivasHernandez was a missing person. Josh publicly denied this in TikTok comments, claiming it wasn’t true.



However, an… pic.twitter.com/mWqMuOwEkP — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) November 11, 2025

Most Recent Update: Possible Murder Indictment Looms For D4vd

On 29 December 2025, TMZ reported that D4vd is 'likely' to be indicted in connection with the murder of Celeste Rivas.

In November, the Romantic Homicide singer was named as a suspect in the case, though he has not been charged or arrested. A Los Angeles County grand jury is currently hearing evidence as part of an ongoing investigative process that could lead to formal charges.

According to a TMZ source, the grand jury is expected to be asked to hand down an indictment, with multiple sources claiming that authorities — including prosecutor Beth Silverman — believe D4vd was involved in Rivas' death.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have indicated that an arrest may be imminent for a witness who has refused to cooperate with the investigation. The woman has not been publicly identified, but reportedly shares the same legal counsel as D4vd's general manager, Robert Morgenroth.

There has also been talk in courtroom corridors that the grand jury could begin hearing witness testimony as early as February, indicating that a quick indictment should not be expected.

Rivas' cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner. Previous reports have noted that the severely decomposed condition of her remains made it difficult to determine the cause.