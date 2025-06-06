An unmarried couple were publicly caned 100 times each in Indonesia's Aceh province on Wednesday, 29 May, after a Sharia court found them guilty of engaging in premarital sex. The punishment was carried out in Banda Aceh, the provincial capital, with dozens of onlookers gathering to witness the flogging in an event sanctioned by religious authorities.

The pair, whose names have not been released, were sentenced under Aceh's Qanun Jinayat, an Islamic criminal code unique to the province. This strict legal framework governs personal morality and remains in force under Indonesia's special autonomy arrangements for Aceh, granted as part of a peace agreement signed in 2005.

Aceh's Unique Legal Status Under Sharia Law

Aceh, located on the northern tip of Sumatra, is the only province in Indonesia permitted to enforce Islamic criminal law. The 2005 Helsinki Accord, which marked the end of decades of separatist conflict, provided the region with significant legal autonomy.

Shortly afterwards, local lawmakers introduced Qanun Jinayat, a set of Sharia-based laws that criminalise behaviours such as adultery, same-sex relationships, alcohol consumption, and gambling.

Since its formal implementation in 2014, the code has enabled authorities to impose corporal punishment, including public caning of up to 100 lashes for premarital sex. Adultery carries a penalty of up to 200 lashes. The same laws have been used to prosecute other moral offences as defined by religious doctrine.

Enforcement is often carried out by the Wilayatul Hisbah, Aceh's religious police, who patrol public spaces and respond to tips from local residents. Critics argue that this enforcement model fosters a culture of surveillance and disproportionately targets women and LGBTQ+ individuals.

Public Punishment and Moral Policing

The latest caning is one in a series of public punishments in Aceh that continue to draw international condemnation. In a widely reported case from 2021, two male students were flogged 77 and 82 times respectively after neighbours accused them of being in a same-sex relationship. Human rights organisations condemned the punishment as discriminatory and degrading.

Another controversial case occurred in 2016, when a Christian woman received 30 lashes for selling alcohol. Although Sharia laws in Aceh are officially applicable only to Muslims, officials claimed the woman had consented to be tried under religious law. The incident raised serious concerns about the treatment of religious minorities and the application of corporal punishment beyond its intended scope.

Lack of Intervention and Rising International Concern

Indonesia's central government in Jakarta has consistently distanced itself from Aceh's implementation of Sharia law. Officials often cite the region's special autonomy as a barrier to national intervention. Nevertheless, international human rights groups have been vocal in their opposition.

'The use of public flogging in Aceh is a blatant violation of Indonesia's human rights obligations,' said Amnesty International Indonesia in a public statement. 'It legitimises cruelty under the banner of morality.'

Despite international pressure, local leaders continue to defend the punishments. In 2020, Aceh introduced an all-female caning squad, stating that female offenders should only be punished by women. However, human rights groups argue that such changes do little to address the core issue of institutionalised violence.

A System of Spectacle and Deterrence

Public floggings in Aceh are not just legal proceedings; they are public spectacles. Crowds gather, cameras record the punishments, and government officials supervise the process with routine detachment. While authorities insist these events act as deterrents, critics question the human cost of such public displays.

Although Indonesia is often cited as a model of religious tolerance in Southeast Asia, the situation in Aceh presents a stark contrast. Human Rights Watch has reported that public canings disproportionately affect marginalised groups, making examples of individuals who lack the resources or social capital to defend themselves.

As long as Aceh operates within the bounds of its legal autonomy, these punishments are likely to continue—fuelled by moral policing, justified through legal frameworks, and condemned by the wider international community.