A TikTok influencer has been widely criticised after accusing Clever Chinese Kitchen, a family-run Chinese restaurant in South Carolina, of serving wild animals, including 'raccoons, possums, and skunks,' in a claim that spread rapidly online before being challenged by other users. The allegation, made without supporting evidence, triggered intense backlash, raised food safety fears, and placed the restaurant at the centre of a viral storm despite no official findings backing the claim.

Viral TikTok Claim Sparks Online Backlash

The controversy began with a TikTok video in which the influencer alleged that Clever Chinese Kitchen was preparing and serving wild animals to customers. The video was shared with captions presenting the claim as fact and quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of views, comments and shares.

In the video, the influencer went further by claiming that a man who had been arrested was the owner of the restaurant and had been charged in connection with hunting raccoons, possums, foxes, minks or skunks, which she alleged were being used in the restaurant's food. The assertion was made without documentation or verification and was quickly questioned by viewers.

Restaurant Owner Disputes Arrest Claim and Denies Allegations

David, the owner of Clever Chinese Kitchen, has rejected claims made in the viral TikTok post, including the assertion that a man who was arrested worked at the restaurant. He said the individual does not work at Clever Chinese Kitchen, has never been employed there, and is not known to the business.

#smallbusiness #fyp #cloversc ♬ original sound - Clover Chinese Kitchen @clover.chinese.ki CLOVER CHINESE KITCHEN 982 Bethel Street Hello everyone I am David the owner of Clover Chinese kitchen. I have made a video hoping to clear the air on these false rumors going around. The first picture I attached was the man that has been arrested and claimed to work here. He does not work here and never has. We do not know the man. Please feel free to share the video. #southcarolina

The owner said the social media posts have caused distress and harmed the restaurant's reputation, describing the allegations as false and damaging. He maintained that Clever Chinese Kitchen operates in compliance with local food safety regulations and has not engaged in any illegal practices.

Influencer Issues Apology Video

Following the backlash, the influencer posted an apology video on TikTok, saying she did not intend to defame Clever Chinese Kitchen or harm the business. She said her aim was to encourage people to be more aware of what is in their food, particularly at large chain restaurants, rather than to target a family-run establishment.

Reaction to the apology was mixed. Commenters questioned why the original allegation was shared without verification, with one asking, 'Did you even check first?' Others criticised the earlier claims, including assertions linking an arrested individual to the restaurant, and warned about the potential consequences of spreading unverified accusations. 'You can go to jail for this 💀,' one user wrote.

Accusations of Racism Targeting Asian Communities

The controversy has also prompted discussion about racism directed at Asian communities, particularly in relation to stereotypes about Chinese food and restaurants. Several users said the allegation reflected long-standing prejudices that have historically targeted Asian-owned businesses.

In a response video posted by TikTok creator Daadi, one commenter wrote, 'As a first gen kid of Chinese immigrants, I just want to say thank you for using your platform to advocate for Clover Chinese Kitchen. What is taking place is racism and bigotry paired with ignorance and stupidity.' Other commenters echoed similar concerns.