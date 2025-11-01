Cadbury has confirmed it has 'taken the difficult decision' to discontinue its Dairy Milk Fruitier And Nuttier Trail Mix range following a steep decline in sales.

The move comes after what was initially a strong launch in 2023, part of the company's effort to expand into the growing 'better-for-you' market.

The sudden withdrawal of the line, which required major investment in reformulation and new branding, highlights the challenges food manufacturers face in balancing indulgence with health trends.

A spokesperson for Mondelēz International, Cadbury's parent company, said: 'In 2023, we launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruitier And Nuttier Trail Mix, before expanding the range in 2024 to include Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruitier And Nuttier Bars. We worked incredibly hard to ensure these better-for-you products retained the indulgence and great taste consumers expect from Cadbury. Whilst the initial response from consumers was positive, sales and availability have significantly dropped. As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw the range from the market, news we know will disappoint some consumers.'

Short-Lived Experiment In Healthy Indulgence

The Fruitier And Nuttier range was designed to attract health-conscious shoppers looking for a lighter way to enjoy chocolate. Combining Dairy Milk with nuts and dried fruit, it debuted as a trail mix in 2023 before expanding into snack bars a year later.

Consumers praised the products for their flavour and texture. Reviews on Tesco's website described them as 'hard to put down' and 'a wonderful combination of nuts, dried fruits and Cadbury chocolate buttons'.

Despite the positive reception, sales quickly declined. The gap between enthusiastic reviews and weak repeat purchases pointed to a key challenge: initial excitement failed to translate into sustained demand.

For Mondelēz, protecting Dairy Milk's core identity and avoiding brand dilution outweighed the benefits of keeping a niche product alive. Within a year, the range was withdrawn, marking an expensive lesson in brand management.

Cadbury Stays Committed To Wellbeing Market

Although the Fruitier And Nuttier line has been discontinued, Cadbury said it remains committed to the wellbeing segment.

The company stated it is 'fully committed to delivering in the wellbeing space by bringing forward an increased range of better-for-you products, alongside investment in reformulation, portion control and education.'

That strategy is evident in the ongoing success of Cadbury Delights, a range of chocolate treats containing fewer than 100 calories per bar.

The shift reflects a strategic pivot focusing on portion control, offering smaller indulgent treats rather than reformulating core products, which can compromise flavour. The goal remains to balance indulgence with health-conscious options.

However, Cadbury has also revived several fan favourites in 2025, such Cadbury Dream, Dairy Milk Bubbly, Top Deck, Crispello and Dairy Milk Shortcake Biscuit.

New additions this year include Dairy Milk Lotus Biscoff, Twirl White Dipped, Bournville Salted Caramel, and Chopped Hazelnut.

Balancing Taste And Innovation

Cadbury's decision to discontinue Fruitier And Nuttier highlights the difficulties of innovating in the confectionery sector. The product's short life offers a wider industry lesson: adding 'healthy' ingredients such as fruit and nuts is not enough to drive lasting consumer demand.

Shoppers increasingly want healthier choices but are unwilling to compromise on the indulgent experience that defines the Cadbury brand.

While fans of the discontinued range may be disappointed, the company's continued investment in portion-controlled and lower-calorie treats shows its commitment to the 'better-for-you' market remains strong.

The brief existence of Fruitier And Nuttier ultimately reflects Cadbury's willingness to innovate, even when that means making one of its toughest calls yet.