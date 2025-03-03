Beloved chocolate brands are facing criticism for 'shrinkflation', further squeezing Brits' wallets. Observant shoppers have noticed that popular treats like Twirl Bites and Galaxy Minstrels now come in smaller packages while prices remain unchanged. This follows reports that Cadbury Dairy Milk bars saw price hikes of up to 12% in just one month in 2024, sparking consumer backlash. The trend of shrinkflation is affecting multiple sections of grocery stores, further burdening customers amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Retail Experts Expose 'Sneaky' Resizing

Supermarket trends analyst Steve Dresser, CEO of Grocery Insight, highlighted the growing trend, sharing images of rebranded chocolate bars with reduced sizes. 'Shrinkflation in Cadbury's,' he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 'Down to 100g. Always suspicious of "new" lines in sharing bags.....'

Dresser also pointed out that Twirl multipacks now contain only three bars instead of four, despite costing the same. Similarly, Crunchie Rocks, Bitsa Wispa, and Oreo Bites bags have shrunk from 110g to 100g, while Cadbury Twirl Bites have dropped from 109g to 100g, all still retailing at £1.75. Meanwhile, Mars Wrigley products have also been hit by shrinkflation, with Galaxy Minstrels shrinking from 125g to 118g and peanut M&M's reducing from 125g to 112g.

Chocolate Giants Respond to Shrinkflation Concerns

As the cocoa crisis worsens, manufacturers are defending their decision to downsize products. Andy O'Brien, commercial director for pricing consultancy EPIC Conjoint, warned that 'the supply is not going to recover quickly enough.'

Cadbury owner Mondelēz International acknowledged the impact of shrinkflation but said product size reductions are a 'last resort'. The company blamed rising costs across its supply chain, particularly for cocoa, dairy, energy, and transport. 'As a result of this difficult environment, we have had to make the decision to slightly reduce the weight of some products so that we can continue to provide consumers with the brands they love, without compromising on the great taste and quality they expect,' a spokesperson said.

Similarly, Mars Wrigley UK justified the changes, stating that while they strive to offer great-tasting chocolate at the best value, rising costs have forced them to make difficult choices.

The Herbal Essences 'Shrinkflation' Backlash

Shrinkflation is not limited to food products. In October 2024, Herbal Essences customers criticised the brand for downsizing its products while keeping prices unchanged. The company's signature conditioners, once sold in 400ml bottles, are now being offered in 275ml tubes—representing a 31% decrease in volume with no price reduction.

Frustrated customers took to social media to call out the change. 'Why are you no longer selling 400ml bottles of conditioner?' one X (formerly Twitter) user asked. 'Now I can only find 275ml tubes, which means I'll need to replace them more often—and they're not that much cheaper!' Another user compared the old and new bottles, pointing out that 'more than a quarter of your conditioner [is] being stolen right under your nose!'

Shrinkflation's Growing Presence Across the Market

Herbal Essences is not the only haircare brand accused of shrinkflation. Major brands such as Pantene, Tresemmé, and L'Oréal have also reduced the quantity of their products while maintaining the same pricing.

Beyond haircare, staple British grocery items have also shrunk. McVitie's Digestives have decreased from 400g to 360g, while Penguin and Club biscuit multipacks now contain one fewer bar. Additionally, PG Tips The Tasty Decaf Pyramid tea bags have been cut from 180 to 140 per pack.

Other changes are more subtle: Andrex Flushable Washlets now come with 36 wipes per pack instead of 40, Bisto Best Chicken Gravy Granules have dropped from 250g to 230g, and Comfort Pure fabric conditioner has reduced the number of washes per pack from 85 to 83.

Shrinkflation's Impact on Consumer Spending

Shrinkflation is now a major issue, with a 2023 study revealing that 73% of British shoppers have noticed smaller portion sizes while prices either remain the same or increase. Among the most affected items are chocolate (56%), crisps (49%), and biscuits (46%).

A 2024 report from LifeSearch found that 25% of UK consumers have switched to budget supermarkets, saving approximately £63 a month. Barclays also reported that nearly 30% of shoppers are buying their favourite products less often due to smaller sizes, while one-fifth have switched to cheaper brands.

The growing prevalence of shrinkflation highlights a concerning trend: as companies prioritise profit margins amid rising costs, consumers are left paying more for less. The practice not only fosters distrust but also leaves loyal customers feeling short-changed. Moving forward, companies will need to prioritise transparency and value to retain consumer trust in an increasingly challenging retail landscape.