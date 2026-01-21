Valentino Garavani, the Italian fashion designer credited with defining glamour in the late 20th century, has died at the age of 93. Widely regarded as one of the great couturiers of his era, Garavani passed away at his home in Rome, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped luxury fashion globally. His signature 'Valentino red' became a cornerstone of his brand's identity, which is a vibrant hue he championed throughout his career.

Born in Voghera, Northern Italy, in 1932, Garavani studied in Milan and Paris before returning to Italy to establish his namesake house in Rome in 1960. Throughout his career, he didn't only dress royalty and Hollywood stars but also forged personal relationships with some of the most iconic figures of his time, including Princess Diana.

How His Friendship With Princess Diana Ended

Garavani's long friendship with Diana, Princess of Wales — one of the most photographed women of her generation — became complex.

By the early 1990s, the designer had become a trusted source of couture for the Princess. He contributed to her wardrobe as she evolved from shy royal consort into an internationally recognised style icon. Their relationship, however, suffered a very public strain in 1994.

Diana had initially planned to wear a Valentino gown for a prominent event at the Serpentine Gallery in London, coinciding with the broadcast of Prince Charles' interview where he confessed to infidelity. Details of the dress were reportedly leaked to the media prior to the event, prompting Diana to change her supposed outfit.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton previously told the Daily Mail: 'She got highly irritated when Valentino sent out a press release beforehand saying she was going to wear their dress, because she thought it was presumptuous.'

Ultimately, Diana chose a striking black off-the-shoulder cocktail dress designed by Christina Stambolian — a look which would soon be dubbed the 'revenge dress.' The choice was interpreted as both a personal and stylistic statement of defiance amid intense public scrutiny of her marriage.

The Designer Who Loved Beauty

Garavani's influence extended far beyond that single moment. His earliest collections featured elegant lines, delicate embellishments, and the fearless use of his signature red — a colour that would come to define his house. Garavani himself is widely quoted saying, 'I know what women want ... They want to be beautiful,' according to the Associated Press.

The founder's eye for beauty was rooted in a lifelong passion for colour and form. In later retrospective interviews and writings, he recalled a defining moment at Barcelona's opera house. The sight of a woman in a striking red gown transformed his understanding of the hue's emotional power.

Garavani's style was admired for its romance, femininity, and enduring allure. Throughout his career, he dressed icons such as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (for whom he designed both mourning and wedding gowns), Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and later generations of stars on the red carpet. These included Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Cate Blanchett, Halle Berry, and Reese Witherspoon.

Who Continues Valentino's Fashion Vision?

Under Garavani's leadership, the Valentino fashion house emerged as a prominent name in the realm of luxury brands worldwide. His work helped to elevate Italian haute couture to global dominance, and the business he co‑founded with lifelong partner Giancarlo Giammetti grew into a multi‑faceted empire encompassing ready‑to‑wear, accessories, and fragrances.

The company was sold in 1998, and Garavani retired from active design in 2008, passing creative leadership to a succession of designers. Today, the Valentino name continues under the guidance of creative directors who balance respect for its heritage with contemporary innovation.

Garavani's funeral is expected to be held in Rome later this week, with tributes pouring in from around the world. Though his voice is now silent, the dresses, colours, and bold moments he created will remain woven into the fabric of fashion history.