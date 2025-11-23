Intel Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan has rejected allegations that the company acquired proprietary technology from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) through illicit means. The denial follows the launch of a judicial investigation in Taiwan regarding the potential transfer of 2-nanometre process data, a critical component of next-generation chip manufacturing.

Lip‑Bu Tan Denies Any Involvement

Tan addressed the speculation at the Semiconductor Industry Association Awards, dismissing the leak claims as 'rumour and speculation'.

'There is nothing to it. We respect IP.'

Wccftech reported that Tan emphasised Intel does not and would not compromise the intellectual property of other firms, particularly a major player such as TSMC. The Times of India also noted his firm stance on respecting IP rights.

Controversy Sparks Over Former TSMC Executive

The inquiry focuses on Dr Wei‑Jen Lo, a long-time TSMC veteran who joined Intel in a senior R&D role. This move has prompted Taiwan to investigate whether proprietary TSMC process data, including 2-nanometre technology, may have been transferred improperly.

Taiwan's High Prosecutors Office confirmed the probe, citing potential national security risks.

Taiwan Moves to Protect Its Chip Industry

TSMC is regarded as a strategic pillar of Taiwan's economy. The Taipei Times highlighted the importance of defending TSMC's proprietary technology as a matter of national importance.

Economy Minister Kung Ming‑hsin said the government will fully support the probe to 'protect its chip technology.' TSMC is reportedly conducting an internal review to check if Lo may have taken sensitive information before leaving.

Are Leak Fears Overstated?

Some experts suggest the risk may be limited. Even if portions of TSMC's 2-nanometre data were exposed, they may be unusable due to the highly compartmentalised nature of the technology.

Tom's Hardware reported that the investigation highlights Taiwan's vigilance. Reuters further noted that the involvement of national-security prosecutors demonstrates the severity with which the potential damage is viewed.

Intel's Ambitions Amid Controversy

Tan's recruitment of top talent like Lo is part of Intel Foundry's broader strategy to reclaim leadership in advanced chipmaking, according to Wccftech.

He previously described Intel's relationship with TSMC as a potential 'win–win situation,' though TSMC has repeatedly denied intentions for technology sharing or partnerships, as reported by Bloomberg.

Global Implications for the Semiconductor Industry

A confirmed leak of TSMC's 2-nanometre secrets could shift the semiconductor industry's balance, accelerating Intel's ambitions.

For Taiwan, any breach of process IP is both a corporate and national security issue. This investigation highlights the challenges of protecting leading-edge technologies in an intensely competitive, globalised market.

What This Means Moving Forward

The investigation into the alleged 2-nanometre leak underscores the critical nature of intellectual property in the semiconductor industry. While Intel denies any wrongdoing, Taiwan's swift action highlights the strategic importance of protecting cutting-edge technology.

The outcome will not only affect corporate reputations but could shape the future of global chip innovation and supply.

Intel's CEO may be confident in his denial, but Taiwan's swift response underscores how high the stakes are—for companies, consumers, and the geopolitical future of chipmaking.