The middle child of Apple's tablet lineup is often the one that hits the sweet spot for the vast majority of users, balancing performance with a price tag that does not induce immediate palpitations. While the Pro models often steal the limelight with their bleeding-edge screens and exorbitant costs, the Air remains the pragmatic choice for creatives and consumers alike.

Now, the rumour mill is spinning into overdrive regarding the next iteration. The iPad Air 2026 is slated to get updates early next year, and while it might not be a complete reinvention of the wheel, the changes under the hood promise to refine an already stellar experience. It appears to be a busy year for Apple's tablet division, with updates also expected for the entry-level iPad and the iPad mini, though the Air is leading the charge.

Examining the Familiar Design of the iPad Air 2026

For those hoping for a radical aesthetic overhaul, the news might be somewhat underwhelming. No design changes are rumoured for the iPad Air 2026, meaning consumers can expect the same industrial design language that has defined the range for years. Apple appears set to stick with the existing 11-inch and 13-inch size options, maintaining continuity in the lineup.

Crucially, the distinction between the Air and the Pro will remain stark in terms of display technology. The upcoming Air is expected to be thicker and heavier than its Pro counterpart and will stick with a standard LED display.

While reports suggest the iPad Air will eventually be upgraded to OLED, that leap is not happening in this cycle; for now, the higher-end display technology will remain limited to the iPad Pro. Furthermore, the iPad Air also doesn't support ProMotion, and there is currently no sign that Apple plans to bring this high-refresh-rate technology to its middle-tier tablet.

It will retain the USB-C port, the Touch ID top button, and the current camera configurations. While it is possible there will be a new colour option, nothing is guaranteed. For upgraders, the good news is that no new accessories are rumoured, meaning the 2026 model will continue to work seamlessly with the existing Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil Pro.

M4 Chip Performance in the iPad Air 2026

The most significant evolution lies deep inside the chassis. Apple has been updating the iPad Air with an M-series chip that's a generation behind the chip in the iPad Pro. Following the iPad Pro update in October 2025 which introduced the M5, the iPad Air 2026 is set to inherit the M4 chip.

While the M3 in the current model and the incoming M4 are both built on a 3-nanometer process, the M4 utilises an updated method that enhances both speed and efficiency. The specifications are impressive: there are up to 10 CPU cores instead of 8, the Neural Engine is faster, and there's more memory bandwidth. Furthermore, the GPU is also more power efficient for potential battery gains.

Data indicates that the M4 CPU is 'up to 30 percent faster than the M3 CPU, while the GPU is up to 21 percent faster.' In daily usage, the average user may not notice a massive leap, though you might experience modest improvements with system intensive games and tasks like video editing.

Naturally, the iPad Air already supports Apple Intelligence, and the next-generation model will continue to do so, likely retaining the 8GB of RAM which is the minimum requirement for these AI features. Additionally, there is speculation that the fast charge functionality introduced with the M5 iPad Pro could trickle down to the iPad Air, offering quicker power top-ups.

Wireless Connectivity Upgrades for the iPad Air 2026

Beyond raw processing power, the iPad Air 2026 will likely feature the N1 networking chip, first seen in the iPhone 17 models. This Apple-designed silicon offers significant connectivity and efficiency improvements compared to the third-party chips used previously. Specifically, the N1 supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 technology. Given that the current model supports Wi-Fi 6E, the next generation could see faster Wi-Fi speeds on compatible networks.

Regarding cellular data, it is likely the cellular versions of the iPad Air will get the C1X modem chip. This is an upgraded variant of the C1, Apple's first in-house modem. While it offers performance on par with Qualcomm chips, 5G connectivity is limited to sub-6GHz with no support for mmWave 5G.

However, this is not a downgrade, as the current iPad Air does not support mmWave either. One major advantage of this shift is that Apple's proprietary modem chips are significantly more power-efficient than their Qualcomm counterparts and are able to better integrate with other iPad components, potentially extending battery life further.

Launch Timing and Pricing for the iPad Air 2026

Potential buyers will be pleased to hear that inflation does not seem to be hitting this specific product line. There are no rumours of a price increase, so the 11-inch model is expected to continue to start at $599, while the 13-inch model will start at $799.

As for when you can get your hands on one, the wait shouldn't be long. The iPad Air 2026 is expected to come out sometime around March or April 2026. This aligns with speculation that Apple could be planning to hold a spring event, serving as the launchpad for several new products early in the year.

The iPad Air 2026 shapes up to be a subtle yet significant evolution, prioritising raw power and connectivity over cosmetic flair. By inheriting the M4 chip and integrating next-gen networking, Apple ensures its middle-tier tablet remains the smartest buy for the majority of users who do not require the excesses of the Pro line.