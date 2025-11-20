The Half Life community has been very active recently because of the rumours surrounding the reveal of Half Life 3. It was initially believed that the much awaited sequel would be revealed alongside the Steam Machine.

However, we've gotten the reveal of the Steam Machine, a new controller, and a new VR headset, but there's no sign of Gordon Freeman just yet. While many fans were disheartened by its absence during the Steam Machine reveal, industry insiders still hold hope that the game will be revealed before the year ends.

Half Life 3 Reveal Coming Before 2025 Ends

Trusted industry insider Gabe Follower shared that although Half Life 3 was nowhere to be seen during the Steam Machine reveal, Valve's plans still remain the same, and that is to reveal Half Life 3 before this year ends.

With The Game Awards coming pretty soon, fan's hopes are reignited once again. As many gamers would know, The Game Awards isn't simply an awards show that celebrate the best titles, developers, and talents behind the industry. It's also where many major games are revealed as all eyes are on it.

With the rumours about a third game and the recent activity from Valve, fans are now believing that Half Life 3 will make an appearance at The Game Awards. To add more fuel to the fire, The Game Awards' official X account recently shared a post about the series' 27th anniversary.

Fans believe that the post wasn't coincidental. The Game Awards has always held off on posting about the game's anniversary and now, it has seemingly shared news of it during the 27th year of the game which isn't something that people celebrate about.

27 years ago today, Valve released HALF-LIFE, it's first game. pic.twitter.com/9d13MAyAmB — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 19, 2025

All these are just speculation but it's looking more and more like we really are going to see Half Life 3 before this year ends.

Fans are saying that the game could be revealed this year and then launched next year, alongside the Steam Machine. There is no specific release date on the Steam Machine yet but Valve says that it will launch in 2026.

If we're going by previous leaks of Half Life 3, the game could be massive and likely inspired by Left 4 Dead. As per reports, Half Life 3 was in the works back in 2013 and a huge part of gameplay revolved around random encounters on a large map rather than scripted events.

The project was allegedly scrapped because of problems with the game's engine at the time. It's likely that Valve picked up the project once again, but there's also a possibility that they started over.

Fans of the series are scouring whatever they could on the backend of Steam to get more information on Half Life 3. It seems more and more likely that the game does exist, and it's reveal is a matter of when and not if.

Half Life 3 is undoubtedly one of the biggest games to be revealed this year if Valve lifts the curtains on it. As industry insiders would say, it's the only game that could beat the hype of GTA 6.