The release of the latest iOS 26.3 beta has given tech enthusiasts an early peek at Apple's upcoming plans. Code sleuths have discovered two significant new iPhone capabilities hidden within the software.

This revelation arrives as anticipation builds for the official launch of the next-generation Siri, suggesting a major overhaul is just around the corner.

iOS 26.3 Arrives: What Testers Have Uncovered

Apple has already released a new update just three days after pushing iOS 26.2 out to iPhones globally. While this iOS 26.3 version is official, it is currently limited to people enrolled in the beta programme.

Users willing to install Apple's unfinished software on their devices won't find many new changes, but they will discover two crucial features. These two additions, however, were already expected to arrive. This update may offer more than we initially see, though.

Given that iOS 26.3 has just landed, testers may still uncover additional capabilities hidden within the software. Furthermore, Apple could introduce new features in subsequent beta versions. While we wait for more details to emerge, information about two specific additions in the iOS 26.3 beta has already become public.

Forwarding Alerts to Third-Party Devices

In September, the rumour mill began churning out speculation about Apple's plan to develop a feature to forward notifications secretly. Still, beyond that basic function, the exact details were pure guesswork.

At the time, most people believed Apple planned to use this capability to push alerts to accessories from other companies, specifically smartwatches, in an attempt to open up the platform to wearables beyond the Apple Watch.

iOS 26.3 Beta 1 adds ‘Notification Forwarding’ option for third-party wearable devices. When this option is enabled, the Apple Watch will no longer receive or show notifications. pic.twitter.com/fswVGa0Hl8 — Beta Profiles (@BetaProfiles) December 15, 2025

Naturally, this was not a choice Apple would make willingly—if left alone, the company would lock down as many functions as possible to its own hardware. Instead, this push is driven by the EU, which has legally required Apple to make its platforms work better with products from other companies.

The wait is over: three months later, we can now see this capability in an official form. In this initial iOS 26.3 beta, users will now find a 'Notification Forwarding' option under Settings > Notifications, where they can select an external device to receive notifications forwarded from their iPhone.

According to an analysis by 9To5Mac, the underlying mechanism is a new public framework called AccessoryNotifications. Since Apple has not yet released the iOS 26.3 SDK, developers currently won't find any information about this framework on the official Developer portal.

The option isn't active just yet, but Apple does offer a description of how the feature works, mentioning that notifications can only be forwarded to one device. What's important here is the stated trade-off: when notifications are sent to another accessory, they will stop appearing on your Apple Watch immediately.

Officially Making the Switch to Android

Unlike the notification feature, details about iOS 26.3's second feature are relatively recent—in fact, its existence only came to light last week. This development involves Apple partnering directly with Google to establish a standardised method for transferring data between an iPhone and an Android phone.

Google had already started rolling out the feature's first test to Android Canary, yet Apple's beta versions offered no sign of it last week. That has now changed, and we know exactly what to expect: the Transfer or Reset iPhone section in iOS settings now features a dedicated 'Transfer to Android' choice.

iOS 26.3 Beta 1 adds a new ‘Transfer to Android’ option, making it easier to move data from an iPhone to an Android device without having to download a separate app. pic.twitter.com/zF9Jfz48uQ — Beta Profiles (@BetaProfiles) December 15, 2025

The iOS system will prompt you to place your iPhone near your Android device, allowing you to select and move items such as photos, messages, notes, and applications. However, not all information will make the journey: health data, Bluetooth-connected devices, and 'protected items' like locked notes will not be included in this transfer.

The Necessary Warning: Install at Your Own Risk

While this is not the most feature-rich beta Apple has ever pushed out, it is available to install right away. Given that the developer and public betas have both been released, anyone can sign up for Apple's beta programme and test iOS 26.3. Before you install, though, be mindful of the dangers.

As this software is unfinished, it may contain unexpected bugs and flaws that affect how you use your device. Furthermore, if the version turns out to be especially unstable, you face the possibility of losing data if you revert to iOS 26.2. If you do choose to proceed with the beta installation, create a complete backup of your iPhone to a computer first.