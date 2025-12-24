Tech enthusiasts are buzzing after a reputable source shared a brief video of the long-awaited folding iPhone. While the footage offers a rare glimpse into Apple's secretive development, the community's reaction has been surprisingly lukewarm.

Many loyalists claim the device currently lacks the brand's signature 'Apple factor' usually found in its groundbreaking releases.

First Real-World Glimpse of Folding iPhone

Apple's highly discussed entry into the foldable market — often referred to as the iPhone Fold — made an unexpected appearance this week. The device was spotted in a short video posted by the leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), providing a rare look at the hardware being handled.

This is what Apple iPhone Fold looks like in your hand. pic.twitter.com/n6pMxUMMqJ — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2025

Shared via X with the description, 'This is what Apple iPhone Fold looks like in your hand,' the footage has put the spotlight back on the tech giant's move into the foldable space. This brief look has breathed new life into discussions about a device that has long lived in the world of speculation and whispers.

Swift Backlash From Apple Enthusiasts

Predictably, it took only moments for Apple loyalists to populate the reply thread with their reactions to the footage. Among the wave of feedback, a specific observation gained traction. An X user named dafrog suggested the design felt far too similar to a rival OS, remarking that 'It gives me heavy android vibes,' and suggesting it lacks the hallmark 'apple factor.'

it gives me heavy android vibes, imo it’s missing that apple factor — dafrog (@pepedafrok) December 24, 2025

It looks like the same form factor as the Microsoft folding phone pic.twitter.com/ZERPuFiNkX — mario Ⓥ 🐦 (@marionomadic) December 24, 2025

An unexpected parallel came from a user named Mario, who observed: 'It looks like the same form factor as the Microsoft folding phone.' This sentiment was echoed by another individual who likened the purported Apple device to Google's hardware, asking, 'You mean Pixel Fold ?' The reception was not entirely constructive, as one blunt response stated: 'Nah this is AWFUL.'

You mean Pixel Fold ? — F1BF90 (@F1BF90) December 24, 2025

Nah this is AWFUL — Tatya Bichoo (@enough_yt) December 24, 2025

It is important to note that this footage emerged shortly after Ice Universe suggested he had received an iPhone Fold directly from Tim Cook for testing. Sharing his excitement, the established leaker claimed: 'Cook is give me the iPhone Fold to experience for a few days. It's so beautiful that I couldn't help but share it.'

Cook is give me the iPhone Fold to experience for a few days. It's so beautiful that I couldn't help but share it. pic.twitter.com/HLRZIsnY0p — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2025

AI Watermark Sparks Doubts Over Authenticity

The footage features a visible tag reading '豆包AI生成'. This translates to 'AI Generated' and references Doubao, a large language model and digital assistant created by ByteDance, the firm behind TikTok. Such a label suggests the video may have been produced or enhanced using ByteDance's sophisticated tools, such as the Seaweed or PixelDance motion models, which are known for high-quality rendering.

As Ice Universe has stayed silent regarding the watermark, the theory that the visuals are entirely synthetic remains unconfirmed.

A Summary of iPhone Fold Speculation

The prospect of Apple's debut folding device has circulated for so long that followers often greet new leaks with a mix of excitement and scepticism. Nevertheless, reports from reliable analysts indicate a potential launch in late 2026. This timeline, highlighted by Tom's Guide, would see the handset arrive alongside Apple's usual autumn release schedule.

According to a report by 9to5mac, a current rumour indicates the device will feature a 5.38-inch cover display. When opened, the internal screen is expected to expand to roughly 7.58 inches, positioning the handset as one of the most substantial foldable options available.

Anticipated Hardware Highlights

Folding OLED Panel: This display is expected to use flexible technology, with supply likely coming at least partially from Samsung's specialist division, as noted by MacRumors.

This display is expected to use flexible technology, with supply likely coming at least partially from Samsung's specialist division, as noted by MacRumors. 4:3 Aspect Ratio: Moving away from the elongated screens seen on many Android rivals, reports from X suggest a squarer internal display designed to improve the reading and multitasking experience.

Moving away from the elongated screens seen on many Android rivals, reports from X suggest a squarer internal display designed to improve the reading and multitasking experience. Seamless Folding: According to MacRumors, Apple is striving for a nearly invisible crease—a feat that remains a significant challenge for most current foldable manufacturers.

Despite the detail in these reports, Apple has yet to verify any of these features officially.

A Cautious Wait for Innovation

While the leaked footage has sparked intense debate, the true nature of Apple's folding ambitions remains a mystery. Whether the video is a genuine preview or a sophisticated AI creation, it has clearly highlighted the high expectations fans hold for the tech giant. Ultimately, the success of the iPhone Fold may depend on whether Apple can deliver that elusive 'Apple factor' to prove it was worth the long wait.