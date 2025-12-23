Samsung's next-generation foldable might finally solve a long-standing frustration for power users. While the series has often led the market in design, its sluggish power delivery has lagged behind rivals for years.

If recent whispers are accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold8 could introduce a significant speed boost that changes the charging experience entirely.

The End of Slow Charging for Samsung's Flagship?

Trusted leaker Anthony (@TheGalox_) shared a post on X suggesting the Galaxy Z Fold8 may offer improved power speeds. The update, which displays a picture of the supposed phone, mentions that 60W wired and 25W wireless capabilities might arrive on the foldable and mirror the S26 Ultra's specifications.

Additionally, the leaker pointed out that the handset currently uses the same 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 12MP 3x telephoto hardware found on the Ultra model.

A New Shape: The 'Passport' Design Evolution

An earlier update on X from Anthony featured an image of the supposed phone alongside a description calling it an initial glimpse at the likely Galaxy Z Fold8 'Passport' style, noting that Samsung recently tested this appearance with customers and is presently creating a model that follows this direction.

These details emerged just after the tipster stated that Samsung is officially creating two Galaxy Z Fold8 models, with the newer addition expected to adopt a shorter yet wider form factor.

Taking a Page from Apple's Playbook

Despite the lack of official confirmation, a recent report from NotebookCheck revealed that Samsung plans to emulate the upcoming foldable iPhone by launching two Galaxy Z Fold models in 2026. The report suggests the South Korean tech giant will also replicate an additional element of the iPhone Fold—or whatever branding Apple applies to its first curved device.

Validating Anthony's leak, the report notes that Samsung intends to follow Apple's lead by introducing a Galaxy Z Fold Wide in 2026 with support for 25W wireless charging. As per the report, Samsung aims to follow Apple's lead precisely with an additional 2026 Z Fold model designed to replicate the exact aspect ratio and panel size of the first flexible iPhone.

Reports suggest Apple will launch an iPhone Fold with a wider chassis when shut, allowing it to expand into a 7.58-inch display; the chosen proportions are intended to provide seamless compatibility with the slew of applications currently available for the iPad Pro.

The Return of the Wide Foldable

Similarly, the manufacturer is set to bolster its 2026 foldable collection with a third variant, dubbed Galaxy Z Fold Wide, boasting a 7.6-inch inner panel with 4:3 proportions and a 5.4-inch exterior display that is notably wider than the front screen of the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung will reportedly launch this model in the fall, coinciding with the debut of Apple's foldable iPhone for pretty obvious reasons.

If these rumours prove accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold8 could finally silence critics by adopting the power, speeds, and proportions users have requested for years. By embracing a broader design and faster charging, Samsung seems ready to defend its crown against the looming threat posed by Apple's first flexible handset. The next few years will likely decide whether these bold changes are enough to keep the 'Fold' range at the top of a rapidly evolving market.