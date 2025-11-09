For years, the budget laptop market, particularly in education, has been dominated by low-cost Chromebooks and Windows PCs. (A market valued at over $6 billion globally in 2025, with Chromebooks alone being used by over 30 million US students).

Apple has largely watched from the sidelines, with its premium-only strategy setting the entry price for a laptop at the $999 MacBook Air. That wall, however, may be about to crumble.

Rumours are swirling that Apple is developing a new, low-cost MacBook aimed for a 2026 release. According to Bloomberg, the project is codenamed 'J700' and is already in early testing. The device is reportedly designed specifically to 'better compete with cheap Chromebooks and Windows PCs'.

This would not just be a cheaper version of an existing product; it would be an entirely new category for Apple, one designed to bring the macOS experience to a new generation of users, specifically students, small businesses, and casual consumers.

If you're thinking about picking up a computer for lightweight tasks, it might be wise to see what Apple has in store.

What Could Apple's Cheap MacBook Look and Feel Like?

According to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's cheap MacBook will centre on a display that is 'around 13 inches in size.' This would make it slightly smaller than the current 13.6-inch MacBook Air, but still comfortably in the most popular notebook size bracket.

To meet its aggressive price point, the design likely will not prioritise the extreme thinness of the MacBook Air. That said, since the MacBook Air runs perfectly well with no fan in a 0.44-inch-thick enclosure, there is no technical reason for the new model to be any thicker.

The main cost-saving on the exterior will likely be the screen itself. Reports point to a standard LCD display, with 'no mini-LED technology or ProMotion' refresh rate.

In a move reminiscent of the colourful iMac, Kuo suggests Apple may offer the device in silver, blue, pink, and yellow, signalling its focus on a younger, more mainstream market.

The Surprising Engine Inside Apple's Cheap MacBook

Perhaps the most fascinating rumour is the choice of processor. Instead of a desktop-class M-series chip, Apple is planning to use its mobile A18 Pro chip, the same one found in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Before you dismiss this as a 'phone chip,' the data suggests it is a powerhouse. The A18 Pro, built on a 3-nanometre process and paired with 8GB of RAM, is more than capable. That 8GB of RAM is notably the minimum requirement for Apple's full suite of Apple Intelligence features, meaning this budget machine will be fully AI-capable.

In Geekbench 6 benchmarks, its single-core CPU performance is 'at the level of the M3 Ultra', and its multi-core performance is 'higher than the M1 chip.' Its Metal score, which measures graphics, is also 'similar to the M1 chip.'

In real-world terms, this means Apple's cheap MacBook would feel as fast, or even faster, for day-to-day tasks than the revolutionary M1 MacBook Air. This is a clever move, leveraging the incredible efficiency and power of Apple's A-series chips, just as the M1 itself was born from that architecture.

What Could You Actually Do With Apple's Cheap MacBook?

With an A18 Pro, the low-cost MacBook would capably handle web browsing, video streaming, document creation, photo editing, and even light video editing. While it could run demanding apps like Final Cut Pro, video export speeds 'would not be as quick as with a more powerful Mac.'

It would also be perfect for Apple Arcade and iPhone games, but 'would not work well with high-end system intensive games.'

The real story, however, is macOS. This device would be a suitable replacement for a low-cost iPad paired with a keyboard, but with one massive advantage: it runs macOS instead of iPadOS.

This means a full desktop operating system, proper window management, and a more robust file system, which is something many users, especially students, crave.

To keep costs down, Apple probably will not be generous with ports. It is 'likely to get just a single USB-C port, though two like the MacBook Air is also possible.'

A key technical reason for this is that the A18 Pro chip does not support Thunderbolt, so the port will be limited to slower USB-C speeds (up to 10GB/s) and will likely only support a single external display. Battery life, however, could be a major strength.

The efficient chip and 13-inch enclosure leave 'a lot of space... for a battery,' so we could see performance that matches or exceeds the MacBook Air's 15 to 18 hours.

The Big Question: How 'Cheap' Is Apple's Cheap MacBook?

There are no specific price leaks yet, but Bloomberg claims it will cost 'well under $1,000'. To make an impact, it must be significantly cheaper than the $999 MacBook Air.

We can triangulate a possible price by looking at Apple's current lineup. The 13-inch iPad Air, which has a more powerful M-series chip, is priced at $799. The iPad mini, with an A17 Pro, starts at $499.

Furthermore, Apple has allowed Walmart to sell the older M1 MacBook Air at a $599 price point, testing the waters for a sub-'$600' Mac. A price 'somewhere between $499 and $799' seems logical, with rumours pointing to $599 as a very disruptive and plausible target.

When Can You Get Apple's Cheap MacBook?

Apple is reportedly aiming to launch the low-cost MacBook in the 'first half of 2026.' This timeframe would make sense, as updates are already 'planned for the MacBook Air in early 2026,' and this new model could be announced as part of a refreshed laptop lineup.

Apple's rumored 'J700' MacBook represents a massive strategic shift for the company, targeting a market it has long ignored. By leveraging the power of its A18 Pro chip and the appeal of the full macOS ecosystem, Apple is not just creating a cheaper laptop; it is building a direct competitor to the Chromebook's dominance in schools and budget-conscious households.

If the rumours of a $599 price tag hold true, this could be the most disruptive product Apple has released in years.