Apple has begun seeding the next major update for your iPhone, and this one is about more than just new customisation options. While the public release is slated for next month, the developer beta for iOS 26.2 is here, and it reveals some highly anticipated features, including a new AirDrop PIN system, real-time earthquake alerts, and new 'Liquid Glass' display options.

The update, first detailed by The Hindustan Times, introduces new ways for your device to protect you in an emergency, along with several welcome quality-of-life tweaks to Sleep, AirDrop, and productivity apps.

How iOS 26.2 Will Enhance Emergency Safety with Real-Time Earthquake Alerts

The most critical addition in iOS 26.2 is a new 'Enhanced Safety Alerts' setting. This feature, found under Settings > Notifications, is designed to deliver faster, more accurate, and more reliable emergency notifications.

This new system gives users granular control over new options for real-time earthquake alerts and imminent threat alerts. It expands on the existing Government Alerts section, which already includes AMBER Alerts and Public Safety Alerts.

Perhaps the most important change is how it uses your data. Users in supported regions can choose to share their 'approximate location' with Apple. This location-sharing feature, which Apple stresses does not reveal a user's exact position, aims to improve the timeliness and reliability of alerts.

By providing more control over alert sounds and location precision, Apple is creating a more structured and effective way to receive critical information when every second counts.

Quality-of-Life Adjustments Including the New AirDrop PIN

Beyond emergency preparedness, iOS 26.2 refines several core features to make daily interactions smoother.

First, Apple is adjusting the Sleep Score system introduced with iOS 26 and watchOS 26. For users who track their sleep with an Apple Watch, the top-tier rating will no longer be 'Excellent.' Instead, it will be replaced with 'Very High.' Apple says this change is intended to make sleep tracking feedback more consistent and actionable for users.

Second, AirDrop is getting a much-needed security and convenience update in the form of the new AirDrop PIN feature. A new option will allow users to add a PIN for safer file sharing. This new connection method allows the secure link between two devices to remain active for up to 30 days.

This is a massive improvement, as it eliminates the need to repeatedly switch to the insecure 'Everyone for 10 minutes' mode when sharing files with someone not in your contacts. It allows for temporary, secure sharing without the hassle of adding a permanent contact.

Productivity and New Liquid Glass Display Options

Finally, the update brings a few new tools for creativity and personalisation. Apple's Freeform app, a digital whiteboard for brainstorming, is getting a major upgrade with the introduction of Tables. This will allow users to organise their ideas and data much more efficiently within the app.

In addition, iOS 26.2 is modifying the 'Liquid Glass' display experience, delivering the new customisation options many users have been waiting for. Users will now have more control over these 'Liquid Glass' display options, letting them adjust the transparency and frosted appearance of the clock on their Lock Screen.

With real-time earthquake alerts, a secure AirDrop PIN, and more 'Liquid Glass' customisation, iOS 26.2 is shaping up to be a significant update focused on both safety and convenience. Look for the official public release next month to try these new features for yourself.