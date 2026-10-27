The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) warned US taxpayers to obtain an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) before mid-November maintenance.

The safeguard helps prevent criminals from filing fraudulent federal tax returns using stolen identities. The warning particularly concerns people planning to file early in 2027.

The online service is expected to become temporarily unavailable during annual maintenance, the agency said. That does not mean taxpayers must file their returns or claim refunds by mid-November. The interruption affects access to the online PIN service, which generally reopens in mid-January.

The distinction matters for anyone hoping to avoid delays during the next filing season. A fraudulent return submitted under someone else's Social Security number can force the legitimate taxpayer through extra identity checks. A refund expected for bills or savings may then take longer to arrive.

Why the IRS IP PIN Matters Before November

In its 22 October announcement, the IRS urged people to protect their online account credentials and consider obtaining an IP PIN. The free six-digit number helps verify a taxpayer's identity when filing electronically or on paper. It can protect returns associated with a Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number.

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano stressed the importance of keeping financial details secure. 'Protecting sensitive financial information is essential to preventing unauthorised users from accessing confidential tax information and IRS online services,' he said. The agency also urged taxpayers not to share their account sign-in credentials.

An IRS Individual Online Account can contain filed returns, payment histories, refund information, notifications and tax records. Compromised credentials could expose those details to an unauthorised user. The PIN protects the filing process, while secure account credentials help protect the information stored online.

The IRS also has procedures for handling suspicious returns. Its Taxpayer Protection Program may send a letter asking someone to confirm their identity and whether they filed the return. Until those checks are completed, the agency says it cannot process the affected return or issue a refund.

For someone counting on a refund to clear an overdue bill, that delay would be more than an inconvenience. The precaution is intended to reduce the chance of reaching that point, not to guarantee that identity theft cannot occur.

How IRS IP PIN Enrolment Works for 2027

Taxpayers can request an IP PIN through their account on IRS.gov after verifying their identity. They can enrol even if they are not required to file a federal tax return. The IRS describes the online route as the fastest option.

An IP PIN lasts for one calendar year, and the IRS generates a replacement annually. People who opted into continuous enrolment online must retrieve the current number through their account before filing. The PIN used in 2026 will not work for a return filed in 2027.

There is another detail worth checking before choosing an enrolment option. The IRS also offers one-time enrolment, which ends automatically at the close of the calendar year. Someone selecting that option in 2026 must re-enrol to continue participating in 2027.

Anyone unable to establish an online account has alternatives, including an application process for eligible taxpayers or in-person identity verification. Those routes generally take longer than obtaining a PIN online. The agency's October announcement described the shutdown as occurring in mid-November, without specifying an exact date.

What the IRS Says About IP PIN Scams

An incorrect or missing required PIN can cause an electronic tax return to be rejected, according to IRS guidance. For paper returns, the same problem may delay processing while officials verify the taxpayer's identity. It is therefore important to retrieve the PIN issued for the year of filing.

The IRS says it will never call, email, text or use social media to ask someone for their IP PIN. Taxpayers should share it only with a trusted tax professional when preparing and submitting a return. Unexpected requests for the number should be treated as suspicious and checked directly on IRS.gov.