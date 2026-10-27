Low-income seniors, blind people and disabled Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will get their November payment on Friday, 30 October. It will be the last scheduled SSI payment before 1 December, a gap of 32 days.

The deposit is not a bonus or an additional benefit. The Social Security Administration (SSA) normally pays SSI on the first day of each month, but its official 2026 payment schedule moves the November payment forward because 1 November falls on a Sunday.

As a result, recipients receive two SSI payments in October, on 1 October and 30 October, with no scheduled SSI deposit in November. The second payment covers November's benefits, so recipients should plan their spending around the longer gap.

Why the November Payment Is Arriving in October

SSI payments are generally scheduled for the first of the month. When that date falls on a weekend or a holiday, the payment is made earlier.

The same adjustment has occurred several times this year. February's payment arrived on 30 January, March's on 27 February and August's on 31 July. Each early deposit covered the following month's benefits rather than providing additional money.

SSI is a means-tested federal programme separate from retirement benefits commonly associated with Social Security. According to the SSA's eligibility rules, it serves people aged 65 or older, blind people and those with qualifying disabilities who meet the programme's income, resource and other eligibility requirements.

Another round of Social Security payments is coming Oct. 28, followed by an early SSI payment Oct. 30. See who gets paid and when. https://t.co/eCVnJNLBFF — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 26, 2026

What the Gap Means for November Bills

The 30 October deposit is the scheduled November SSI payment. Its earlier arrival does not increase the amount a recipient is entitled to receive, although individual payments can vary according to countable income and other eligibility rules.

The main difference is timing. Rent, utility bills and other November expenses may need to be covered using money received before the month begins. Thanksgiving falls on 26 November, within the period between the two SSI deposits.

People who receive both SSI and Social Security will generally receive their SSI payment on 30 October and their Social Security payment on Tuesday, 3 November. The SSA's payment calendar identifies the third of the month as the regular Social Security payment date for people receiving both benefits.

Other Social Security recipients follow a birthday-based schedule. Those born between the first and 10th of the month are due their November payment on Tuesday, 10 November, rather than the usual second Wednesday, because Veterans Day falls on 11 November. The remaining birthday-based payments are scheduled for 18 and 25 November.

A Second Gap Follows in December

The schedule shifts again at the end of the year. SSI recipients are due their December payment on 1 December, followed by their January 2027 payment on Thursday, 31 December, because New Year's Day falls on a Friday and is a federal holiday. There will therefore be no separate SSI deposit in January.

The 31 December payment will reflect the new 2027 rates. The SSA's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment fact sheet confirms a 3.6 per cent increase, raising the maximum federal monthly SSI payment from $994 to $1,029 for an eligible individual and from $1,491 to $1,544 for an eligible couple.

These are maximum federal amounts, not guaranteed payments. Countable income can reduce the amount recipients receive.

The general SSI resource limits will remain $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple in 2027, according to the same SSA fact sheet. Only countable resources are included in these limits.

For recipients who rely on SSI to cover essential expenses, knowing when payments arrive can help with budgeting. Checking the official schedule is particularly important during months when payments arrive early, as the shifted dates do not mean an extra month's benefit.