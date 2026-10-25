A retired couple with no debt are divided over whether to sell their $1.5 million (£1.12 million) family home and invest the proceeds, according to a MarketWatch Moneyist letter. The 67-year-old wife wants to remain in the four-bedroom colonial where the couple raised their children. Her 69-year-old husband wants to buy a $600,000 (£448,000) property and invest the difference.

The couple have been married for 38 years and have lived in the same home for 32 years. Their house is mortgage-free and, according to the letter, they have $1.8 million (£1.35 million) in retirement accounts and savings. They also receive Social Security and a small pension from the husband's former job.

The disagreement is not simply about money. Their fourth bedroom has been unused since their youngest child left 12 years ago. The roof may need replacing within three years, the furnace is deteriorating and they spent $18,000 (£13,460) on a sewer line last spring.

The wife, writing anonymously as 'A Sentimental 67-Year-Old Homeowner', said the home carries memories that cannot easily be priced. Pencil marks on the pantry door record the children's growth, while the couple host Thanksgiving for up to 14 people. Their grandchildren also use the garden when they visit.

MarketWatch published the letter on 24 October 2026, in its Moneyist column by Quentin Fottrell. The letter does not provide independently verifiable evidence for the couple's finances or property value.

The Financial Case for Downsizing

Fottrell did not say either spouse was right. He compared possible financial outcomes while considering the competing priorities behind their decision.

Using the 4% withdrawal rule as an illustration, Fottrell said $1.8 million (£1.35 million) could produce an initial withdrawal of $72,000 (£53,830) before tax. He also assumed the couple receive $4,000 (£2,990) a month in Social Security.

If the couple sold for $1.5 million (£1.12 million) and bought another property for half that amount, Fottrell said they could have about $2.7 million (£2.02 million) in investable assets. A 4% initial withdrawal would then amount to $108,000 (£80,750) a year before tax.

Those figures do not establish that selling is financially superior. The $900,000 (£673,000) difference between the stated home value and proposed purchase price is only a basic calculation. Selling costs, taxes and the couple's actual future spending could affect the outcome.

Memories, Safety and a Possible Trial Run

The wife also raised practical concerns. Her husband slipped on the home's back steps last winter, and she worries about remaining in a property that could become harder to manage as they age.

Fottrell said moving could make more sense if adapting the current home for later life would be expensive or impractical. He suggested considering whether it can be future-proofed with bedrooms and bathroom facilities on the ground floor.

He recommended professional advice. A financial adviser could compare the costs of staying and moving, while a couples therapist could help them work through their disagreement. He also suggested speaking with their adult children for perspective.

Fottrell's most practical suggestion was a trial move. The couple could rent a possible replacement home, visit open houses and survey the current property before deciding.

For the wife, the central fear is losing family traditions and later regretting the decision. For her husband, downsizing offers a way to reduce maintenance and potentially strengthen retirement finances.

The case shows why a debt-free retirement can still involve difficult financial choices. The couple have the means to choose between staying and moving, but a family home's value cannot be measured by its sale price alone.