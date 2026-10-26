Millions of Americans are receiving Amazon Prime refund payments of up to $200 under a $2.5 billion settlement, but the accompanying notices credit President Donald Trump's Federal Trade Commission (FTC) with the agreement. The lawsuit was filed under President Joe Biden, and Amazon is funding the refunds. The wording has prompted former regulators to question why a consumer protection payment is being presented as a presidential achievement.

The settlement requires Amazon to provide up to $1.5 billion in consumer refunds and pay a separate $1 billion civil penalty. A federal court approved revised terms in September 2026, expanding eligibility for automatic payments and raising the maximum total refund from $51 to $200 per eligible customer.

Who Qualifies for an Amazon Refund?

Eligible US Prime customers must have enrolled through one of the challenged sign-up processes or attempted to cancel through the online cancellation process between 23 June 2019 and 23 June 2025. They must also have used no more than 20 Prime benefits during a qualifying 12-month period. Amazon began issuing payments to newly eligible customers on 1 October 2026, according to the FTC. Payments are being distributed by mailed check, PayPal, or Venmo. Eligible customers do not need to submit a new claim or complete additional paperwork to receive automatic payments.

Customers who previously received and accepted a settlement payment may also qualify for an additional payment of up to $149. If the settlement's distribution conditions are met, their total refund could reach $200. These supplementary payments are scheduled to begin by the end of April 2027. The FTC reported that Amazon had issued more than $845 million in refunds by September 2026. That figure refers to payments issued, not necessarily received or accepted by consumers.

Why Trump's Name Appears on the Notices

The refund communications describe the agreement as a settlement reached by Trump's FTC. The wording has drawn criticism because it associates consumer payments with the sitting president rather than focusing on the enforcement action and the company responsible for funding the refunds. Stephen Calkins, a Wayne State University law professor and former FTC general counsel, criticised the wording in comments reported by POLITICO. He described the practice as unseemly and unfortunate, arguing that the agency was being used to promote Trump's brand.

Bill Kovacic, who chaired the FTC during the George W. Bush administration, also raised concerns about the effect of political branding on the commission's reputation. He warned that the wording could diminish the professional standing that supports the agency's law enforcement work. The FTC defended the wording, arguing that Trump leads the executive branch and that the commission under his administration is responsible for the settlement. The dispute concerns how the agreement is presented, not the eligibility criteria or the amount customers may receive. Trump is not personally funding the refunds.

The Lawsuit Began Under Biden

The FTC filed its lawsuit against Amazon in 2023, during Biden's administration. The commission alleged that Amazon enrolled millions of customers in Prime without their informed consent and made subscriptions unnecessarily difficult to cancel. Amazon agreed to the $2.5 billion settlement in September 2025. The agreement resolved the FTC's allegations without Amazon admitting liability. It requires the company to fund consumer refunds, pay a civil penalty, and change its Prime enrollment and cancellation practices.

The case therefore spans two administrations: the lawsuit began under Biden, while the settlement and its subsequent expansion took place under Trump. Amazon is responsible for funding the payments, rather than Trump personally or the FTC's general operating budget.

How to Check Your Refund

Eligible customers do not need to pay a fee or provide additional paperwork to receive an automatic refund. The FTC warns that anyone demanding payment to release a refund or promising guaranteed access in exchange for a fee may be running a scam. Customers can review the eligibility criteria and payment information on the FTC's official Amazon refund page.

The refunds offer eligible Amazon Prime customers a chance to recover money under the FTC settlement. But the inclusion of Trump's name on the notices has raised a separate question: whether a federal consumer protection agency should present an enforcement agreement as a presidential achievement when the company itself is funding the payments.