The confined space of a commercial aircraft is often the stage for heightened emotions, but a recent viral video has sparked a debate over the authenticity of mental health struggles captured for social media. A TikTok creator filmed herself during a flight and documented her 'panic attack.'

TikTokers who watched her video, however, were not convinced that she was actually having a panic attack. What was intended as a relatable look at flight anxiety has instead become a lightning rod for criticism regarding the performative nature of modern content creation.

Documentation of a Crisis Over a Business Class Meal

The controversy began when TikTok user @_youmia shared a video detailing her experience on a Singapore Airlines business-class flight. The footage follows a familiar lifestyle format, with her narrating her food choices, interspersed with clips of her appearing distressed during turbulence.

'Here's what I ate on a plane while having a full panic attack,' she begins, before transitioning into a review of the soy milk and fruit platter provided by the cabin crew.

Throughout the video, the creator oscillates between moments of visible fear and detailed culinary critiques. She mentions almost choking on a cherry due to her anxiety, but quickly shifts to praising the warmth of the bread and vegan butter.

Despite the alleged panic, she rates the coconut rice and tempeh '10 out of 10', noting that she finished the meal early to attempt to watch a movie and relax.

While watching a movie, the plane started to shake, and she held onto the side with her pinkies up, which she said was an indication that 'I'm really scared.' Then she started screaming.

'I'm so sorry for everyone who were on that plane cause more than the turbulence itself I think I scared everyone,' she added.

She stressed that it was not a 'mild turbulence' because there was food flying on the aisle and included a photo of bread, dips, and cutlery on the floor.

The footage was cut, and it resumed with the woman saying she was feeling better and introducing the audience to her snack, a glass of orange juice and nuts. She rated the juice 10 out of 10 because it was 'nice and crisp.' She also loved the cashew nuts that went with it. This time, she was visibly calmer and more relaxed.

'I'm calm when the plane is calm,' she added.

'Not an Ounce of Panic on that Face'

The video went viral and garnered thousands of responses. The comments, however, were largely skeptical. Many viewers pointed out the apparent contradictions in her behaviour to that of a person who suffered from an actual panic attack.

Critics highlighted her ability to maintain perfect eye contact with the camera and provide structured food ratings while purportedly in the throes of a clinical panic attack. They also noticed that perfect camera framing and eye contact, which made it appear rehearsed.

'Not an ounce of panic on that face,' one commented. Another added, 'This is exactly what someone who has never had a panic attack thinks a panic attack looks like.'

The user noted that if she were in the woman's situation, she would sit with a 'completely blank face, feeling like I'm being hunted.' Another said they would mumble to themselves 'like crazy.' Another TikToker also wrote, 'screaming is not a symptom of panic attacks.'

One popular reaction video noted, 'I love how she maintains perfect eye contact with the camera through the entire thing,' suggesting the distress was exaggerated for engagement.

What is a Panic Attack?

According to Mayo Clinic, a panic attack is 'a sudden episode of intense fear that triggers severe physical reactions when there is no real danger or apparent cause.' Symptoms include sweating, trembling, shortness of breath, chills, hot flashes, nausea, chest pain, headache, and feeling of unreality or detachment, to name a few.

Also, one may feel a sense of impending doom that makes complex tasks—such as filming a choreographed video—nearly impossible. An actual panic attack often leaves the individual feeling physically exhausted and unable to focus on external stimuli like the crispness of orange juice or the nuts.

In the influencer era, the term is often used colloquially to describe generalized nervousness or 'flight anxiety', as the creator herself alluded to in the video. However, the disconnect between the clinical severity of the condition and the lighthearted '10 out of 10' food ratings has only made the clip's authenticity questionable.