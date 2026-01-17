Popular livestreamer IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, abruptly ended his Africa tour stream following an incident in Algeria at a football stadium where fans threw water bottles at him. The American content creator, who has over 30 million YouTube subscribers, left the venue, saying he was not welcome, before cutting the livestream moments later without explanation.

Clips circulated online showing Speed dodging projectiles thrown by fans in the stands at the Ultras Algerie FC stadium during a match. Netizens have suggested the reaction stemmed from the club's supporters being highly protective of their privacy and opposed to being filmed, rather than any racial motivation. Speed has yet to release a statement explaining what prompted him to end the tour stream, highlighting the unpredictability of livestreaming in different cultural contexts.

Fan Reactions and Context

Netizens expressed concern over the incident, while others provided context about the venue. According to commenters, fans of the Ultras Algerie football club are particularly resistant to being filmed or having cameras present, as they prioritise maintaining their privacy. Ultra groups across football culture are known for their intense loyalty and strict codes regarding media presence.

Others clarified that it was only extreme football fans of the club who acted aggressively, and emphasised it was not motivated by racism. Supporters have urged others not to draw premature conclusions about what caused Speed to abruptly end his tour stream. The incident, which occurred during a live match, quickly went viral across social media platforms, including TikTok and X, formerly Twitter. It also sparked debate on social media about the challenges content creators face when entering spaces with established cultural norms and expectations.

Viral Moments Before Incident

Despite the emotional ending, much of Speed's visit to Algeria featured the usual high-energy content that characterised his other stops. One viral moment occurred in a small town at the Sahara Desert, when Speed purchased a pair of sandals from a vendor. The livestreamer misunderstood the price of 2,200 Algerian dinars ($17 or approximately £12).

Speed misinterpreted the price as 2,200 plates of dinner, leaving the vendor and the locals confused for a moment before cracking up. 'How much he want for them?' Speed asked before the vendor told him the price. 'Dinners? Dinners? Like a food dinner?'

Despite facing a language barrier as Algerians predominantly speak Arabic, Speed engaged and connected with local fans. The livestreamer travelled through busy streets where hundreds of fans gathered to watch him perform his signature backflips. Speed also visited key landmarks in Algeria, including the tallest building in the nation's capital, Algiers.

Prior to visiting the Ultras Algerie stadium, Speed attended other stadiums where crowds of fans cheered for him during matches.

Africa Tour Continues

Speed's visit to Algeria came after he toured Egypt, where he became the first content creator to broadcast live from the Pyramids at Giza. Before arriving in North Africa, Speed visited his 10th African country, Ethiopia, and before that, he was in Kenya and Rwanda. The multi-country tour has attracted millions of viewers across his streaming platforms, with fans eagerly following each stop.