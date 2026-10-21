Controversial Mexican television presenter and self-styled UFO investigator Jaime Maussan has ignited renewed border hysteria after claiming that automated camera traps in the Valley of Juárez have captured photographs of an elusive six-foot predator originating from another dimension.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, 17 October 2026, the 73-year-old commentator alleged that the agile, white-coloured creature has humanoid traits, walks upright on two legs, and snatches chickens, roosters, and rabbits from rural farmsteads across Chihuahua.

Maussan claimed that forensic measurements against brick masonry indicate the entity measures about 1.8 metres [nearly six feet] long, with elongated limbs and a 90-centimetre tail.

However, civic authorities and law enforcement agencies on both sides of the frontier quickly dismissed the sensational narrative.

Juárez Civil Protection confirmed it received no reports of livestock abduction or unidentified beasts, while police departments across the border in Texas told the El Paso Times that no predatory incidents have occurred, and scientific sceptics point to Maussan's extensive record of promoting taxidermied animal hoaxes and fabricated bone figurines.

Humanoid Predator Images Under Scrutiny

Researchers working with Maussan described photographs of a large white animal with a long tail and large limbs. They argued it did not resemble a rodent, raccoon, rat, rabbit or another common animal known to live in Chihuahua.

At the press conference, four of Maussan's research assistants said they estimated its size after seeing it climb a brick wall. By comparing it to the bricks, they claimed the animal measured nearly six feet from head to tail, with a tail about three feet long.

The footage did not show the creature walking upright on its back legs, despite Maussan's suggestion that it could do so. Animal specialists were reportedly consulted and allegedly concluded it was not a common mammal found on Earth, though they also reportedly raised the possibility that it was an animal that was 'mutating'.

Humanoid Predator Claim Extends to Another Dimension

Maussan described the alleged creature as agile, intelligent and somewhat human-like, saying it walked on two legs. He suggested that it might not have arrived from another world, but could be an intelligence from another dimension sharing space with Earth.

'Why did it appear there? It's a mystery. Are they interdimensional beings? Did they come with other beings? Did they come in ships?' Maussan said to news outlets in Mexico.

He told NetNoticias.Mx: 'It's a predator. I'm not saying it's extraterrestrial, but it is something scary.' He added: 'Its intelligence and agility are truly frightening. I don't believe it attacks people, but it is affecting the interests of those who live in the so-called Juárez Valley.'

Maussan claimed his inquiry began after an unnamed boy saw the animal seize a chicken by the head and run up a tree. He also alleged that some residents had left their homes because they feared the entity, a claim authorities have not confirmed.

Meksika’da “insansı yaratık” paniği: Çiftlik hayvanlarını avladığı iddia ediliyor.



Meksika’nın ABD sınırındaki Ciudad Juárez bölgesinde, tavuk ve tavşanlara saldırdığı öne sürülen gizemli bir canlı gündem oldu. Yaklaşık 70 santimetre boyunda, tüysüz ve uzun kuyruklu olduğu iddia… pic.twitter.com/owU70uZ4iS — Onedio (@onedio) October 21, 2026

Humanoid Predator Reports and Maussan's Record

The investigator compared the case to El Ser de Metepec, a 2007 case in which a farmer found a hairless, alien-like creature near Mexico City. Maussan called the Juárez animal an adult version of that creature.

The report said that the Metepec animal was later identified as a modified squirrel monkey created by a local taxidermist. It also notes that Maussan presented two purported 'non-human' mummies to the Mexican Congress in 2023, which forensic experts concluded were dolls assembled from animal and human bones using glue and paper.

The report further states that the US government has never recovered physical evidence proving the existence of UFOs or alien life. It says some lawmakers, former military personnel, and religious leaders believe strange sightings could involve beings from other planes of reality, including entities compared with ghosts, demonic spirits, and biblical angels.