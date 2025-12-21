Jake Paul recently suffered an injury from the heavyweight title fight with Anthony Joshua, and doctors warn that it will take weeks to heal.

The professional British boxer didn't just defeat Paul in six rounds; Joshua also broke his jaw, as revealed after the fight. Paul wasn't able to have a post-game interview as he was rushed to the hospital to treat the injury.

The former YouTuber, however, isn't looking to stop anytime soon, vowing that he will pursue the cruiserweight world championship despite losing to Joshua.

Jake Paul's Injury Update

The brutal-sixth round knowckout is Paul's first-ever loss out of his 14 fights. Joshua, a former two-time unified heavyweight champion, ended the fight when he knocked down Paul four times during rounds 5 and 6.

The double broken jaw wasn't too scary for Paul. According to Nikisa Bidarian, CEO of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, he drove himself to the hospital, citing that his injury is common in boxing and MMA sports.

'He's fine. He drove himself to the hospital. A broken jaw's very common in sports, particularly in boxing or MMA'.

When asked when fans can see Paul in action soon, Bidarian stated that it's not much longer. 'I think the recovery time from the doctors and surgeons we've already talked to is four to six weeks'.

However, Paul has another fight in him. Right after his loss, he immediately sends a challenge to Canelo Alvarez for a match, saying, 'Give me Canelo in 10 days'.

But with his injury from Joshua, 10 days would be too short a time to heal his double-broken jaw. Professional boxers have long expressed that recovering from a broken jaw is difficult. Paul said the surgery went well after he was immediately sent to the hospital to be treated. But it's not just the recovery time that's going to push him for a major adjustment; it's also his diet.

A recent update shared by the boxer, per UNILAD, said his injury had some of his teeth removed and prevents him from eating solid food for a week.

'2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days', Paul said while laying on a hospital bed.

Jake Paul Reacts to First Loss

Despite ending his win streak, Paul revealed he had a good fight, as reported by Sky Sports.

'I'm feeling good, that was fun', he said. 'I love this sport. I gave it my all... I had a blast.' He also admitted that Joshua is a great fighter, mentioning that he got his ass beat. 'Anthony's a great fighter, I got my ass beat but that's what this sport's about.'

Paul immediately called it first because his jaw is likely broken. But he's determined to heal it as soon as possible and 'fight someone my weight and go for the cruiserweight world title'.

While he did challenge Canelo to fight 'in 10 days', he also mentioned that he's going to 'take a little break', noting that he's been going hard in boxing for six years.

Joshua on Defeating and Injuring Paul

Joshua, like most of Paul's critics, was pleased to claim victory. But he revealed that he was frustrated during the fight and implied that the six rounds were too long to win.

The boxing winner and former world heavyweight champion also praised Paul, especially for his durability.

'I wish I could've knocked him out in the start. Jake has spirit, he has some heart. He tried his best', Joshua stated. He also showed respect for Paul for getting in the ring with him and trying to get up even when he got knocked down

'A lot of fighters haven't got in the ring with me, and Jake did. Even when he got knocked down, he kept on trying to get up. I take my hat off to him'.

Joshua's promoter also believed pre-game that it would be a 'one-sided' fight, seeing the experience and strength Joshua gathered over the years compared to Paul. Nevertheless, he, too, only has some praise for Paul for giving his best shot. 'It was a very one-sided fight, it was always going to be a one-sided fight, but you can't give him anything but credit and respect'.

Paul, who has been in the ring for about 5 years and defeated Mike Tyson, is expected to return to the ring next year.