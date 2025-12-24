The release of 007 First Light has been moved by two months, IO Interactive has announced. The James Bond origin story game, originally slated for 27 March 2026, will now arrive on 27 May 2026. The studio cited the need for additional polish to ensure the experience meets the level of quality players deserve on day one.

This decision is hardly a surprise in an industry where delays are common to refine ambitious projects. As of 24 December 2025, the game remains available for pre-order with a free deluxe edition upgrade.

Background on the Project

IO Interactive, the Danish studio behind the Hitman franchise, first teased their James Bond game in 2020 under the working title Project 007. Now known as 007 First Light, it presents an original story following James Bond as a young, resourceful and sometimes reckless recruit as he earns his licence to kill. The game is an action-adventure played from a third-person perspective, incorporating combat both unarmed and using weapons, stealth, and exploration.

It features breathtaking action, globe-trotting locations, spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more, aiming to capture the essence of the iconic spy while introducing new elements. As an independent developer and publisher, IO Interactive has invested heavily, with the development budget reportedly over £148.6 million ($200 million). This makes it their most expensive undertaking yet, surpassing even the combined cost of IO Interactive's entire Hitman series.

Recent promotions highlighted guest stars like Lenny Kravitz as the unpredictable and charismatic ruler of Africa's largest black-market hub Bawma, adding star power to the narrative.

He rose from nothing, broke free, and built his own Kingdom of Aleph.



Introducing Bawma, the largest black-market dealer in the Western Hemisphere who’s as charismatic as he is unpredictable. Brought to life by the one and only Lenny Kravitz.



007 First Light comes to… pic.twitter.com/OLS4WZZGbq — James Bond (@007) December 12, 2025

The title was showcased at The Game Awards earlier this month, building hype through gameplay previews and character reveals.

Reasons for the 007 First Light Delay

In the official update shared on X by the @007GameIOI account, CEO Hakan Abrak detailed the rationale. '007 First Light is our most ambitious project to date,' the statement read, emphasising the team's focus on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience, bringing together breathtaking action, globe-trotting, spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more. The game is progressing well and is fully playable from beginning to end.

The additional two months will allow the team to further polish and refine the experience, ensuring the company delivers the strongest possible version at launch. 'We're confident this sets 007 First Light up for long-term success, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we've received ever since we revealed the game,' the announcement added.

An important update regarding the release date of 007 First Light. pic.twitter.com/DLej5bLxun — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) December 23, 2025

This delay aligns with broader trends in gaming, where studios often extend timelines to avoid launching unfinished products, especially for high-profile IPs like James Bond. As an independent entity, IO Interactive can prioritise such refinements without external publisher pressures.

Fan Reactions and Industry Context

Reactions on social media have been mixed, with some fans supportive of the move. One X user remarked that the gameplay reveal showed lots of room for technical improvement, hoping the extra time will help give the best game possible at launch.

🗞️NEWS🗞️



IO Interactive announced 007 First Light will be delayed until May 27th, 2026🥲



As excited as I was for this the gameplay reveal showed lots of room for technical improvement so hopefully the extra time will help give us the best game possible at launch🫡 pic.twitter.com/oytPobJPHF — Life is a Game Magazine (@LifeisaGameMag) December 23, 2025

Others expressed disappointment, highlighting frustration with early announcements leading to repeated postponements.

Criticism also targeted character designs, with calls to adjust female characters, reflecting ongoing debates in gaming communities. However, many praised the commitment to quality, echoing the studio's emphasis on day-one readiness.

The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on Steam and the Epic Game Store. IO Interactive looks forward to sharing more updates in early 2026, as anticipation for this fresh take on the spy legend continues to build despite the 007 First Light delay.