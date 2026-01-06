A series of earthquakes rattled western Japan on Tuesday morning, shaking homes, triggering early warning alerts on phones and television, and forcing bullet trains to a halt as officials raced to assess damage and inspect critical infrastructure.

The strongest tremor was a magnitude 6.2 earthquake at 10:18am, striking eastern Shimane Prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake registered 'strong 5' on Japan's seismic intensity scale in several locations, including Matsue and Yasugi in Shimane, and Sakaiminato, Hino and Kofu in neighbouring Tottori Prefecture. Shaking of that intensity is strong enough to knock furniture over and damage buildings.

While officials had not immediately released a full assessment of injuries or damage, Japan Times reported that four people were taken to hospital and some buildings were damaged following the initial quake.

Aftershocks Raise Fears of Further Danger

The powerful 10:18am tremor was followed by a series of aftershocks that kept nerves on edge across the region.

By 12:50pm, the JMA said 12 earthquakes had followed the initial shock, including a magnitude 5.1 aftershock that measured 'weak 5' on the seismic intensity scale. A separate report also cited a further magnitude 5.4 quake at 10:37am as part of the cluster of sizeable aftershocks.

Seismologists warned the danger may not yet be over. The JMA said earthquakes measuring strong 5 or higher could strike over the next week, with the risk considered especially high over the next two to three days.

Officials also urged caution in areas that experienced intense shaking, warning of an increased risk of rockfalls and landslides, particularly if heavy rain follows.

Rare Level 4 Shaking Alert Issued

In a notable development, the JMA recorded Level 4 long-period ground motion, its strongest designation, in western Tottori.

The agency said this marked the first time a Level 4 alert had been observed in the prefecture, and the first issued since the January 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake. Long-period ground motion can cause prolonged swaying, posing particular risks to people in tall buildings and on large bridges.

Nuclear Plant Monitored for Safety

With Japan's seismic history never far from mind, attention quickly turned to nuclear safety.

Shimane Prefecture is home to the Shimane Nuclear Power Station, operated by Chugoku Electric Power Co. As of 11am, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said nuclear power plants in the region had not been affected by the quake.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority also confirmed there were no irregularities at the Shimane facility. A spokesperson said checks were under way on the plant's No. 2 unit, which has been operating since December 2024 after being shut down in the aftermath of the March 2011 Fukushima disasters.

Bullet Trains Halted, Then Restored

Transport disruption was immediate, with automated safety systems kicking in across the region.

West Japan Railway (JR West) suspended services on the Sanyo Shinkansen as the quake struck. One report said bullet train operations were halted between Shin-Osaka and Hakata, while another said services were suspended between Hiroshima and Okayama due to a power outage caused by the quake.

JR West later confirmed that services returned to normal at 1pm, after safety inspections were completed.

Government Assesses Damage as Memories of Past Quakes Return

The earthquake sent anxiety soaring across Shimane and Tottori, where residents were jolted by warning sirens and footage of swaying power lines and buildings rocking, with television presenters reporting from affected areas wearing hard hats.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government was assessing the extent of the damage and urged residents to prepare for possible aftershocks of a similar strength.

The Maritime Self-Defence Force said on X that it would carry out a damage assessment in the affected areas.

There was no tsunami risk, the JMA confirmed.

The region has suffered powerful earthquakes before. In October 2000, a magnitude 7.3 quake in western Tottori reached strong 6 on the seismic intensity scale.

Tuesday's magnitude 6.2 earthquake was reported as Japan's strongest so far this year, following a magnitude 7.5 quake in Aomori Prefecture in December, and the devastating magnitude 7.6 Noto Peninsula earthquake on 1 January 2024, which caused widespread destruction and heavy loss of life.