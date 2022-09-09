Tech tycoon Jeff Bezos lashed out at a Pennsylvania liberal arts professor after the latter tweeted that she hoped Queen Elizabeth II died in "agony."

Professor Uju Anya, who is Linguistics professor at Carnegie Mellon University, made the controversial tweet for "numerous atrocities her government committed around the world during her reign."

She went on to describe the Queen as the monarch of a "thieving raping genocidal empire," in the Twitter thread.

"That wretched woman and her bloodthirsty throne have f***** generations of my ancestors on both sides of the family, and she supervised a government that sponsored the genocide my parents and siblings survived. May she die in agony," read the now-deleted tweet.

The tweets did not go down well with many social media users with many slamming her in the comments section. It also caught the attention of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Bezos tweeted: "This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don't think so. Wow."

Twitter later removed the thread stating that it violated its community policies. However, one tweet wherein Anya responds to her critics can still be seen on the platform.

"If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star," read the tweet by the Nigerian professor.

While many Twitter users slammed Anya for her tweets, several others came to her defence speaking about Britain's military occupation of South Africa in the late 19th century.

Real question for the “now is not the appropriate time to talk about the negative impact of colonialism” crowd:



When is the appropriate time to talk about the negative impact of colonialism? — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) September 8, 2022

She was tortured with axes during Kenya's struggle for independence from British colonial rule.



As Britain celebrates the Platinum Jubilee of its monarch, this old fighter wants to send her a message: "Let Elizabeth bring what belongs to me." pic.twitter.com/EofKAOqFtW — DW News (@dwnews) June 2, 2022

Some others directed their anger at Bezos for his company's anti-labour tactics and its contribution in polluting the environment.

"Jeffrey, Your employees have to pee in water bottles so that you can build ships to fly to just outside the earth's atmosphere. You may not want to be tweeting like this right now," wrote one user.

Anya also did not shy away from responding to Bezos, writing: "May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers."

Anya's employer distanced themselves from her statements and quickly issued a clarification.

"Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster," the university said in a statement, per The Independent.