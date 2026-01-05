Jelly Roll has spoken candidly about a deeply personal struggle that affected both his health and his marriage.

The American rapper and singer-songwriter revealed that low testosterone levels left him struggling in the bedroom.

The issue emerged before his dramatic weight loss, prompting him to take serious action. He shared the details during a recent Men's Health cover story published on 2 January 2026.

The 41-year-old artist explained how his condition affected intimacy with his wife, Bunnie Xo. The admission came as part of a broader discussion about his physical and mental health.

While Jelly Roll did not hide the difficulty of the situation, he also outlined how lifestyle changes and medical treatment helped him regain confidence. The revelation offers a rare look at how health problems can quietly affect even high-profile figures.

Before turning things around, Jelly Roll says his body was working against him. At the time, he weighed more than 520 pounds. His hormone levels were dangerously low. The impact was impossible to ignore.

Before the Weight Loss, the Struggle Was Real

Long before Jelly Roll began shedding weight, his sex life had already taken a hit. The singer admitted that his testosterone levels were far below normal. He chose to speak openly about it.

'My testosterone level — and I'm cool to talk about this openly — was of a preteen boy,' he said. 'You can't get it up without T. I was married to a smoke show, and I was still struggling.'

The confession was blunt. It also highlighted how serious the issue had become. Jelly Roll married Bunnie Xo in 2016. Despite being deeply in love, he says the physical side of their relationship suffered. The problem was not emotional. It was medical.

Low testosterone can affect energy levels, mood, and sexual health. Jelly Roll explained that the condition left him frustrated and confused. Over time, it became clear that ignoring it was no longer an option. That realisation became a turning point.

Jelly Roll Started a 'Wellness Journey'

By 2020, Jelly Roll knew change was necessary. At more than 520 pounds, his health was at risk in many ways. He decided to begin what he later called a wellness journey. It was not a quick fix. It required structure, support, and honesty.

He began addressing his food addiction through mental health therapy. At the same time, he worked with a chef and a sports nutritionist to rebuild his diet. He also committed to regular running and walking routines. The effort was gradual but consistent.

Alongside these changes, Jelly Roll signed up for hormone therapy. The decision was based on medical advice. It was not cosmetic. It was essential.

'I'll be on testosterone replacement therapy probably for the rest of my life,' the 'Somebody Save Me' hitmaker told Men's Health.

The treatment helped restore balance in his body. Over time, the results became noticeable. His energy improved. His weight dropped. Most importantly, his confidence returned. The changes also had a direct effect on his marriage. According to Jelly Roll, the work was worth it.

Jelly Roll Feels 'Like a Teenage Kid Again'

As his health improved, Jelly Roll noticed a dramatic shift in his sex life. The difference, he says, was night and day.

'Now it's a totally different thing. I'm chasing her around the house, you know what I'm saying?' he shared. 'I'm like a teenage kid again! I'm like the Pink Panther: I bust out of every corner. And she opens the cabinet and I go, "Hi!"'

The remarks were playful. They also reflected the couple's renewed intimacy. A decade after exchanging vows, Jelly Roll says his feelings for Bunnie Xo have not faded.

He has spoken warmly about her in other interviews. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience on Wednesday, 10 December, he described her as his ideal partner.

'I married the kind of woman that makes you smile when you cry,' he said.

Jelly Roll continues to focus on maintaining his health. His journey highlights how medical treatment, lifestyle changes, and honesty can work together. While the subject may be uncomfortable for some, Jelly Roll's openness has brought attention to an issue many face in silence. For him, addressing the problem changed everything.