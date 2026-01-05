OnlyFans star Drake Von is sending shockwaves through social media with a daring teaser for a new stunt inspired by viral performer Bonnie Blue.

The teased challenge reportedly involves 1,000 bottoms and promises to be one of the wildest events in adult content history.

Through a string of TikTok teasers, podcast appearances, and cryptic social media posts, Von has confirmed the event will take place in Las Vegas — and he's already secured corporate sponsors to back the spectacle. Now, with hints of a collaboration and a venue reportedly booked, the buzz is only getting louder.

Drake Von is no stranger to attention. He started in mainstream adult content alongside his twin brother Silas Brooks, famously known as the Baconator Twins. Since transitioning to OnlyFans, he has built a reputation for bold stunts and viral content, and this latest tease takes things to a new extreme.

'It's Coming': Drake Von Drops a TikTok Teaser

In the final months of 2025, Drake Von began hinting at his plan to follow in Bonnie Blue's footsteps. He saw an opportunity to create a gay version of her record-breaking stunts, and the concept of 1,000 bottoms versus 1 top was born. While the location is confirmed as Las Vegas, logistics and timing remain under wraps.

A few days before Christmas, Drake posted a TikTok teasing the massive event. The clip was set to Batman by LPB Poody and Lil Wayne and featured a line of twinks leaving a room in balaclavas. Their awkward movements suggested they had just experienced the stunt. At the end, Drake himself exited the room, clearly pleased.

'It's coming...' he captioned the post. Fans quickly filled the comment section with thirst emojis, signalling excitement and disbelief.

@drakevonx Event center has been booked! 💪 The challenge is coming 😈 I hope you are ready ♬ الصوت الأصلي - 𝒁𝒂𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒚

'Event Centre Has Been Booked!'

Drake followed up with another post, this time surrounded by an array of twinks while posing and winking at the camera. 'Event centre has been booked! The challenge is coming. I hope you are ready,' he wrote.

Social media users immediately noticed a woman under one of the balaclavas. Drake Von is openly bisexual, and the presence of a female participant sparked curiosity. 'Why is there a girl there?' one person asked. Another added, 'Alright, did Bonnie Blue take over your account? Blink twice if ur ok.'

Despite the unusual teaser, anticipation for the event is mounting, with fans speculating about the scale and participants.

Drake Von May Team Up With Braxton

The story became even more intriguing with hints that Drake Von could join forces with fellow OnlyFans performer Braxton. Earlier, Braxton teased a separate event, but recent posts suggest the two may now collaborate.

'We are beating Bonnie Blue,' Drake wrote, signalling a competitive twist. While '1,000 bottoms versus us' lacks the same ring as the original stunt, it promises to be even more outrageous.

At this stage, the exact date, guest list and full logistics are still under wraps. Fans are keeping a close eye on Drake Von's social media, eager for updates as the Las Vegas event approaches.

Between TikTok teasers, OnlyFans notoriety and Las Vegas theatrics, this stunt is poised to dominate headlines as soon as more details drop.