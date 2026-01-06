Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have mutually decided to stay friends following their split nearly two decades ago. Even though they do not see each other often, it's clear that they always have each other's backs. Now, a new report claims the famous exes are planning to reunite for a double date, and Aniston is reportedly 'excited' for her new partner to meet her ex-husband.

The Friends alum is happily dating Jim Curtis, while Pitt is dating Ines de Ramon. A source told HeatWorld that Aniston and Pitt are planning a double date with their partners, and Aniston 'has no doubt Jim and Brad will click. She's excited for them to meet.'

Double Date Plans

A source told HeatWorld that Aniston and Pitt are planning a double date with their partners, and Curtis and de Ramon are both on board. In fact, the A-listers' partners couldn't be more excited to share stories about Aniston and Pitt. The source also claimed that de Ramon isn't threatened by Aniston. The 32-year-old is looking forward to the meet-up.

Curtis, on the other hand, is all for the idea of a double date because he has heard a lot of things about Pitt. 'He's heard a lot about Brad from Jen and her friends, and he thinks he sounds like a great guy. He's curious to meet him and find out for himself,' the source said. The insider added that Curtis is not intimidated by Pitt because he's such a confident and secure person.

Pitt and Aniston are reportedly very happy with each other's relationships. In fact, they allegedly have similarities with each other's partners. 'It won't surprise anyone who knows Ines if she and Jen really hit it off – they have a very similar vibe. Jim has a real magnetism and charisma that people are drawn to. Jen has no doubt Jim and Brad will click. She's excited for them to meet,' the source said.

A Surprise New Romance for Aniston

Aniston had been single for many years before she started dating Curtis. In fact, The Morning Show star has been very vocal about potentially being single for the rest of her life. While speaking with Allure in 2022, Aniston asked if she would ever get married again. The actress said that she wasn't interested in the idea at the time, but she's also not closing her doors.

'I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day,' she said.

Three years later, Aniston and Curtis started dating. A source told People that Aniston's relationship with Curtis hits different. 'She's excited about this new year and what's ahead, especially with Jim by her side now. Jen's always been fine on her own and comfortable being single, but her relationship with Jim is just different. She's very happy and comfortable. He's just so sweet and supportive of her. He makes her everyday life better,' the source said.