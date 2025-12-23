Jennifer Aniston has Hollywood buzzing after insiders claimed the Friends star is reportedly increasing cosmetic procedures to stay youthful for her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

The 56-year-old actress is said to be using a mix of plastic surgery and intense fitness routines to keep up with Curtis, who is six years her junior.

Rumours emerged after the couple went public earlier this year, sharing vacations and wellness activities that highlighted their closeness.

Sources say the actress's alleged strategy combines surgical expertise, laser treatments, and a revamped workout plan. How she manages it all reportedly remains discreet through trusted surgeons and fitness professionals.

Aniston is Obsessed With Not Looking Older

Aniston has long been admired for her effortless beauty, but her relationship with Curtis has allegedly intensified her focus on maintaining a youthful look. Observers note that her appearance now plays a significant role in keeping up with both Hollywood standards and personal romance goals.

Sources claim Aniston is highly conscious of not appearing older than her partner. The actress reportedly has multiple procedures lined up, including a breast lift and possibly a fat transfer to enhance her behind. She is also said to be concerned about loose skin on her neck.

Curtis's youth and good looks are believed to have exacerbated Aniston's insecurities. While she is ageing gracefully, insiders say she is determined to stay ahead in appearance, balancing natural beauty with targeted cosmetic interventions.

Aniston Has Intensified Her Workout Routine

Beyond cosmetic procedures, Aniston has apparently elevated her fitness routine since starting her romance with Curtis. While her workouts were already rigorous, her new plan reportedly pushes her further, covering yoga, Pilates, cardio, resistance training, and band-based exercises.

Aniston also continues her partnership with low-impact fitness brand Pvolve, which she joined in 2020. 'It's very much a normal thing for her to be obsessed like this, only now it's amplified by her new romance with Jim,' a source said.

The star reportedly enjoys sharing glimpses of her workouts with fans, keeping them engaged while staying focused on personal results. Sources suggest that her ultimate goal is to look younger than Curtis, reinforcing both her self-image and her confidence in her relationship.

Curtis Thinks Aniston Doesn't Need Cosmetic Procedures

Despite Aniston's alleged efforts, insiders say Curtis believes she is already stunning. 'Total self-acceptance and authenticity are part of Jim's belief system,' a source said. 'Surgery doesn't exactly align with that.'

Sources added that while Curtis's compliments help Aniston feel confident, she is unlikely to give up injectables or other non-invasive treatments. Laser therapy, red light treatments, peptides, and biohacking routines reportedly form part of her current beauty arsenal.

'Jen is six years older than Jim, so being with him has intensified all her insecurities about her looks. She's paranoid about ageing, so she's ramping up the surgery!' the source claimed.

The insider added that a boob lift is at the very least on her agenda, with a fat transfer to her bum and treatments for neck skin also reportedly planned.

Aniston's Rep Denies Allegations

Aniston's representatives have pushed back against the claims, calling them 'absolutely false.' They insist the actress is not insecure or planning a string of cosmetic treatments.

However, sources close to the star maintain otherwise. 'Jen gets more work done than people could ever imagine,' a second insider revealed, highlighting her ongoing commitment to maintaining her appearance.