Jennifer Lopez oozed with positivity in an interview on Monday where she discussed her new music "Cambia El Paso." She also shared where she is in life right now, following her split from Alex Rodriguez that led to her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

The 51-year-old told Zane Lowe on Apple Music that she is "super happy" and acknowledged that "people are always wondering" how she is doing. She admitted that she has "never been better."

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," she shared.

"And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at," Lopez continued as she added that she loves "all the love and all of the good wishes" that are coming her way right now. The actress also wanted everybody to know that she is at the "best time" of her life.

In the same interview, she admitted that her newfound feeling of self-love happened while she was filming "Shotgun Wedding" in the Dominican Republic. It was when she "got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own."

"I'm good. I love my life right now. I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming," she said adding "that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me."

Lopez admitted that while other artists find inspiration in heartache to create music, it is the opposite for her. She said she does her best in music when she feels really good, so she immediately got back to the studio after she wrapped up filming in the Dominican Republic. That was when she recorded "Cambia El Paso," a Spanish-language dance track she collaborated with Rauw Alejandro.

Translated into English it means "Change the Step" and tells of a woman leaving an undeserving man. It reportedly speaks of her past relationship with Rodriguez, who allegedly cheated on her. Now Lopez is dating Affleck, with whom she was previously engaged in 2003.