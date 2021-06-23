Ben Affleck is said to be anticipating the day when he finally marries Jennifer Lopez and is already planning to propose to her again soon.

The exes only recently rekindled their romance in May, shortly after the singer ended her engagement with former MLB player Alex Rodriguez in April. Suffice to say, they have only been dating for a few months and it might be too soon to expect wedding bells from ringing anytime soon.

But that is exactly what the "Batman" star wants to happen. A source told Closer magazine that Affleck wants to give his romance with Lopez another chance. He "wants to give long-lasting love another shot" and already has plans to propose to Lopez on her 52nd birthday on July 24.

The insider added that the actor not only plans to pop the question, he also wants "The Hustlers" star to move in with him at his £28 million mansion in Los Angeles. Naturally, he also wants her to take her twin children Max and Emme with her.

"They're both adamant about avoiding a long-distance relationship and Jen's already spoken to Marc, who's agreed to the plan as long as it doesn't interfere with their custody situation," the source told the publication adding that Lopez is "looking to move into Ben's Pacific Palisades compound as she loves the area and being so close to the beach, they can't wait to start their lives together."

The couple first met on the set of "Gigli" and became engaged in 2002 after four months of dating. He proposed to her with a 6.1-carat pink diamond. A day before they were set to marry on Sept. 14, they announced they have postponed their wedding because of the "excessive media attention." They eventually released a joint statement in January 2004 to announce that they have called it quits. Five months later, she married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her children.

Affleck and Lopez have yet to comment on reports of their upcoming engagement. But the source's claims came after the pair has been spotted out on multiple dates since May. Recently, they were seen sharing a passionate kiss while out dining with her family in Nobu, Malibu on June 13 for her sister Linda's 50th birthday.