Fallout fans may want to keep their expectations in check after fresh claims suggested remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are on the way.

According to a new leak, both classic RPGs are planned for updated releases, even if a long-rumoured announcement tied to the Fallout TV show may not happen as soon as some hope.

We are now halfway through Season 2 of the hit Fallout TV series, and much like its debut run in 2024, the adaptation has reignited interest across the franchise's back catalogue. Player numbers have surged, sales have spiked, and speculation around remasters has reached fever pitch once again. A mysterious countdown timer spotted on an interactive website linked to the show has only fuelled that excitement.

However, despite mounting expectations, insiders suggest fans should temper hopes of an imminent shadow drop , at least for now.

Fallout TV Countdown — An Entirely Different Story

The countdown timer tied to the Fallout TV show's Season 2 finale quickly became a lightning rod for rumours. Many fans believed the timer pointed toward a surprise reveal or even a shadow drop of a Fallout 3 remaster, timed to capitalise on the show's momentum.

Everyone is getting hyped again assuming this countdown is for a Fallout 3 remaster. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/BpPZuONaoo — ☢️Fallout Films (@FilmsFallout) January 6, 2026

That theory has now been pushed back on by Jez Corden, Executive Editor at Windows Central, who addressed the speculation directly. In an exclusive report outlining Xbox's long-term roadmap,

Corden wrote: 'Some have been wondering if a mysterious countdown on the Fallout TV show's Amazon Prime website is hinting at a shadow drop for a new Fallout game or remaster. I'm told this is not the case.'

While the countdown's true purpose remains unclear, sources indicate it is not connected to a near-term game release. That said, the rumours surrounding Fallout remasters are not unfounded, they're just not tied to this particular reveal.

Fallout 3 And New Vegas Remakes Reportedly Planned

Crucially, the same sources confirmed that both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are planned to receive remasters or remakes in the future.

According to Corden, these projects exist internally and are expected to follow a similar approach to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which shadow dropped last year and reportedly exceeded Microsoft's internal expectations by a wide margin.

'However, we are eventually getting a Fallout 3 remake in the vein of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, as well as Fallout New Vegas on top,' Corden added.

At present, little is known about these remasters beyond their existence. If they mirror Oblivion Remastered, fans could expect a significant visual overhaul, potentially using Unreal Engine 5, while retaining the original gameplay systems built on Bethesda's legacy technology.

Why Fallout 3 And New Vegas Still Excite Fans

For many fans, Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas represent the creative peak of Bethesda-era Fallout. Fallout 3 introduced the series to a new generation in full 3D, while Fallout: New Vegas refined the formula with deeper role-playing systems, sharper writing and meaningful player choice.

Both titles were built on the Gamebryo engine, which raises the possibility that they could be bundled together in some form. Popular mods like Tale of Two Wastelands already merge both games into a single experience, and fans have long dreamed of an official equivalent.

Bethesda is still year's away from releasing Fallout 5 as it's focused heavily on Elder Scrolls 6 for now. A remake of Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas should temper fans who've been waiting for a follow up for over a decade.

Whether these remasters arrive separately or as a package remains pure speculation. What is clear is that renewed interest driven by the Fallout TV show, combined with Microsoft's success with Oblivion Remastered, has created fertile ground for the wasteland to return.