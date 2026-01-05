Jessica Biel has once again shown unwavering support for her husband, Justin Timberlake, despite the ongoing divorce rumours that hound the couple. The actress lit up the red carpet at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards, where she couldn't resist praising Timberlake's talent and energy on stage.

Her candid remarks came during an interview with E! News host Justin Sylvester, who asked about her viral dancing clips from Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Biel, nominated for her role in The Better Sister, was quick to emphasise that she remains her husband's biggest fan.

JT's Biggest Fan

'I am the number one fan; I feel like I'm up there with his number one fans,' Biel said during the black carpet interview. She added that her pop star husband looks 'amazing' during his live performances and insisted that nobody can match his singing and stage presence.

The 43-year-old actress doubled down on the praises, saying that she does not care how she looks when supporting Timberlake: 'He just brings so much joy, and I don't care if I look like a crazy person. I'm going to dance my butt off for two and a half hours,' she said. 'And I love his music and I don't care; I'm just going to say it: I adore him. I love him as an artist and a performer.'

Rumours of A Split

The couple, who began dating in 2007 before tying the knot in 2012 at a luxury resort in Fasano, Italy, have long been the subject of numerous breakup rumours. Reports from outlets such as Star Magazine and Heat World suggested that the parents of two are no longer 'aligned' with each other and may be living separate lives.

According to Heat World, Timberlake hoped that Biel would support him and be by his side during his world tour, but she was busy filming Matchbox, an upcoming Apple Studios action-adventure comedy where she stars alongside The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira and WWE icon John Cena.

On the other hand, Timberlake was reportedly struggling with dismal ticket sales and his own performance confidence. 'Justin has been down in the dumps about it, he's feeling pretty sorry for himself,' a source reportedly told the publication. 'Jessica is usually the one he turns to but she's having a blast with her new film. They're living separate lives and she seems to be quite content with that.'

Timberlake's Pa st Controversies

This is not the first time Timberlake has faced scrutiny. In 2019, he became the centre of a major celebrity rumour after being linked with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans, sparking rumours of infidelity. Photos of the two publicly holding hands became viral. Timberlake later apologised publicly, blaming alcohol and poor judgement for the incident, and insisted nothing romantic had happened.

Biel did not comment publicly on the matter, and the couple eventually moved past the controversy. As of now, they continue to live together, though they remain silent on the current state of their relationship.