In a world increasingly dominated by algorithms and data, a growing number of people are turning back to the ethereal for answers. While many seek comfort in spreadsheets, others are looking to the stars—or, more specifically, to those who claim to speak for them.

Jill M. Jackson, a decorated psychic medium whose accolades include multiple 'Psychic of the Year' titles in 2015 and 2016, has recently broken her silence on what she believes the next twelve months hold. And if her visions are to be believed, 2026 is set to be a year of profound upheaval, shifting boundaries, and a 'roller coaster' of global events that will leave few lives untouched.

Jackson, who describes her role as an 'ambassador' between the physical and spirit worlds, admits that telling people what she does for a living often results in one of two reactions: wide-eyed excitement or a nervous retreat into the shadows.

'Either they're really, really excited and they want to know what you see for them,' she explained during a recent appearance on the JeffMara Podcast, 'or they get really nervous that you're going to be able to tune in to their deepest, darkest secrets.'

Regardless of the scepticism, her latest warnings about economic shifts and geopolitical friction are already striking a chord with a public weary of constant change.

The Financial Fallout: Why Jill M. Jackson Foresees a 2026 'Roller Coaster'

Jackson's most important prediction may be about the world economy. She thinks that there will be a time of extreme 'polarity' and instability, with big 'ups and downs' that will make many people rethink their life's work.

Jackson says that a lot of people will lose their jobs in 2026, but she sees this as less of an end and more of a 'complete 180' for those affected. She thinks that after years of being stuck, many people will have to 'start over' in completely new fields.

The hard data already shows that this vision of a shaky job market is true. Official numbers from the UK for the time between August and October 2025 showed that the unemployment rate rose to 5.1 percent.

This was a big increase from the 4.3 percent recorded just a year earlier. As AI and automation continue to change the workplace, Jackson's prediction of a mass exodus of professionals feels more like a real thing that will happen soon than a fantasy.

From Natural Disasters to the 'Donroe Doctrine': The Shifting Visions of Jill M. Jackson

Jackson's ideas go beyond the boardroom and become more focused on the environment and world politics. She has warned of escalating natural disasters, specifically pointing towards Japan and the West Coast of the US.

Jackson, who correctly foresaw an earthquake in Japan in the 1970s, now sees 'more coming' for the island nation, alongside significant 'water events' and flooding across the Caribbean, Indonesia, and the Indian Ocean. She noted that these catastrophic floods and seismic shifts are part of a 'lot of changes coming' for which the global population must be 'prepared.'

However, it is her comments on global conflict that have sparked the most debate. Jackson specifically identified Venezuela as a point of escalating tension, a vision that coincided with President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a CIA-led drone strike on a Venezuelan 'dock area' on 24 December 2025.

While Trump characterised the explosion as a blow to drug smugglers, critics have dubbed his aggressive stance the 'Donroe Doctrine'—a 21st-century revival of resource imperialism.

'I sadly feel that escalating as well,' Jackson noted regarding the Venezuelan situation. 'It feels like that fizzles out mid-2026 or so.' Yet, for the wider world, she remains less optimistic, suggesting that other ongoing wars will likely continue for several more years.

As the outbound journey of the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS reminds us of our small place in a violent universe, Jackson's survival stories from the spirit world suggest that 2026 will be a test of human resilience.