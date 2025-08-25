A job applicant has sparked widespread debate online after sharing a rejection letter that claimed the hiring decision was made using a game of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors.' The letter, which was posted on Reddit, has been widely criticised for its tone, with many calling it 'insulting', 'unprofessional' and 'tone-deaf'.

'Lowest Point' in a Year-Long Job Hunt

The applicant, who remains anonymous, revealed that she had been actively searching for employment for over a year. After applying for a position at an unnamed company, she received a rejection email that left her stunned.

In her Reddit post, she wrote:

'I personally feel that a job rejection email is not the time to flex your creative copywriting skills. It's truly more insulting than ghosting or an email containing only 'No'.

The rock, paper, scissors part truly makes me feel rock bottom. I've been on the job hunt for about a year, and this was my lowest point.'

The rejection letter read:

'Thank you for sharing your talents with us for the SVP, Distribution, and Operations position at Funko! We loved getting to know you and hearing about your adventures.

After much deliberation (and a few rounds of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' among our team), we've decided to move forward with another candidate for this role. It turns out they had just the right sparkle we needed for this particular quest.'

The letter continued with whimsical language, encouraging the applicant to 'keep an eye on our careers page' and wishing her 'magical adventures ahead.'

Backlash Over 'Infantilising' Tone

The post quickly gained traction, with thousands of users expressing outrage over the company's approach. Many criticised the letter's tone, describing it as 'infantilising' and inappropriate for a professional setting.

One user commented:

'For real, are we just not going to talk about the fact that they passed over a perfectly good human candidate & hired a vampire instead?'

Another added:

'Them using humour like that in a rejection email is extremely poor taste'

Others suggested the letter was likely generated by artificial intelligence, with one remarking:

'I wish OP would put that email into ChatGPT and ask for an equally cringe response and send it to them. Also with a link to this thread😂'

Experts Weigh In on Rejection Etiquette

Recruitment professionals have long emphasised the importance of respectful and clear communication in rejection letters. According to Indeed's hiring guide, a rejection letter should be brief, professional, and considerate, offering closure without diminishing the candidate's experience.

The use of humour or whimsical language, while sometimes intended to soften the blow, can backfire, especially when the applicant has invested significant time and effort in the process.

'Organisations must take a user perspective on this and recognise how much they are asking from candidates', said Talent & Leadership Strategist Dr. Bruce Pereira.

'The least interviewers could do is firstly engage with candidates on a human level and respect them as potential future talent and colleagues rather than a candidate number.

'Also, if an organisation is asking a candidate to give so much time, there really should be an expectation for the organisation to at minimum respond to candidates in a more personalised manner...'

A Wider Conversation About Hiring Culture

The incident has reignited discussions about the broader culture of hiring and the treatment of job seekers. In an increasingly competitive market, candidates are calling for greater transparency, empathy and professionalism from employers.

Some users on Reddit noted that they would prefer a simple, honest rejection over what they perceived as mockery disguised as creativity. Others questioned whether the company's hiring process was truly fair if decisions were being made through games.

'Rejection emails can be painful to get, so it's not the time to be playful', wrote one commenter. 'It's a time to respect the candidate's time'.

'Even a generic form email like these, you can thank them for their time, say it's a no at the moment, say you'll consider them for similar roles (GDPR or relevant data laws permitting), give them an option to delete their data (if legally required), and probably sign off with another thank you for their time and effort.

'But then, businesses lack basic human empathy'.

No Response from the Company

As of publication, the company in question has not issued a response to the backlash. The original post remains active on Reddit, continuing to attract commentary and debate.

Whether the 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' remark was intended as a joke or a genuine reflection of the hiring process, the reaction has made one thing clear: job seekers expect and deserve respectful communication, especially in moments of disappointment.