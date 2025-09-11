Job hunting can feel like a full-time job on its own. Between scouring job boards, filling out applications, and trying to craft the perfect CV, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. And here's the kicker: LinkedIn's 2024 Hiring Report shows that over 70% of large companies now use applicant tracking systems (ATS) to scan resumes before a human even glances at them. That means even a perfectly qualified candidate can get lost in the shuffle if their CV isn't formatted properly.

Enter AI resume builders, the digital superheroes of job applications. They combine smart templates, AI-generated content suggestions, and handy tools to make sure your CV looks professional, reads well, and gets past those pesky automated systems. Let's take a closer look at the 10 best AI resume builders in 2025, including Kickresume, a top pick used by millions.

1.

Kickresume: The All-Rounder That Does It All

Kickresume is a favourite for good reason. With over 8 million users worldwide, it's the type of tool that makes creating a CV feel less like a chore and more like a fun design project.

What makes it great:

40+ polished, ATS-friendly resume templates

AI-powered resume and cover letter writer

Grammar and style checking tools

Resume website builder for personal branding

Six months of free premium access for students and teachers

Kickresume guides you in structuring your CV, suggesting phrasing that sounds professional without making it feel robotic. Whether you're a student or a seasoned professional, it helps you look your best on paper, and online.

2.

Zety: Your Digital CV Coach

Zety acts like your personal CV coach, giving instant feedback to help you tweak and improve your resume.

Key features:

20+ modern templates

Integrated cover letter builder

Real-time scoring and suggestions

Export to PDF or Word

The scoring system highlights areas for improvement, helping you make your CV clearer, punchier, and more likely to grab a recruiter's attention. It's perfect for anyone applying to competitive roles and unsure where to start.

3.

ResumAI by Wonsulting: Skills That Speak for Themselves

ResumAI focuses on helping applicants from diverse backgrounds get noticed. It's brilliant if you're moving into a new industry and want your existing skills to shine.

What it offers:

AI-generated bullet points aligned with job descriptions

Strategic keyword suggestions for your resume

Editing dashboard for flexible customisation

By translating your experience into a recruiter-friendly language, ResumAI ensures your talents aren't lost in translation. It's especially handy if your career path hasn't been traditional but your skills are top-notch.

4.

Novorésumé: Minimalist but Mighty

Sometimes less really is more. Novorésumé keeps CVs clean, professional, and easy to read.

Features include:

Pre-written AI content suggestions

Section-by-section editing

One-page or multi-page options

Minimalist CVs are perfect when you want your experience to speak for itself without distractions. Hiring managers can quickly scan and grasp what makes you an excellent fit.

5.

Enhancv: Personality Meets Professionalism

Enhancv is all about making your CV feel like you. It's ideal for creative industries where a splash of personality can set you apart.

Highlights:

AI-generated phrasing tailored to your role

Integration of soft skills and achievements

Colourful, modern templates

Showing a bit of personality alongside professional experience helps recruiters see not just your qualifications, but the kind of colleague you'd be. It's about standing out without going overboard.

6.

VisualCV: Resumes and Portfolios in One

VisualCV is fantastic for applicants who want to combine their CV with a portfolio. Freelancers, designers, and consultants often love it.

Key features:

Drag-and-drop customisation

AI content suggestions

Analytics to see who views your CV

By combining portfolios and resumes in one neat package, VisualCV makes it easier for recruiters to see both what you've done and how well you've done it.

7.

Resume Now: Your Resume Refiner

Resume Now is designed to help you create a polished CV.

Top features:

AI-generated bullet points

Keyword optimisation

Professionally designed templates

In industries like finance, law, or tech, where ATS filters can be make-or-break, Resume Now gives you a clear advantage. It ensures your skills and experience get through the automated gates and into human hands.

8.

LiveCareer: Step-by-Step Guidance

If you're a first-time job seeker or just need a bit of structure, LiveCareer is a solid choice.

What it offers:

AI proofreading tools

Industry-specific templates

Cover letter builder

Its step-by-step guidance makes CV writing less intimidating and ensures that even beginners can create a polished, professional resume with confidence.

9.

CV Engineer: Build Your CV Anywhere

CV Engineer is a mobile-first resume builder, ideal for creating professional CVs on the go.

Features include:

AI phrasing suggestions

Clean, simple templates

Quick PDF export

It's perfect for students or busy professionals who need to submit applications quickly, no laptop required.

10.

Resume.com: Free, Fast, and Functional

Resume.com is a no-cost online resume builder for quick applications.

Key benefits:

Unlimited free resumes

AI content prompts for guidance

LinkedIn profile import

It's not as advanced as some premium tools, but for applicants who need to create a professional-looking CV fast, it's hard to beat.

Why AI Resume Builders Are Essential in 2025

With over 70% of large companies using ATS, AI resume builders are more than just convenient, they're essential. They:

Suggest role-specific keywords

Ensure your CV passes ATS scans

Proofread grammar and style

Personalise content for each application

In short, they take the guesswork out of applying and help your CV stand out in a sea of applications.

Choosing the Right AI Resume Builder

Picking the right tool depends on your career goals and personal style. Some suggestions:

Kickresume: Versatile, great for all experience levels

Resume Now: Ideal for formal application processes

Enhancv: Perfect for creative roles

Novorésumé: Minimalist, professional

Resume.com: Quick, free, reliable

Whatever your choice, an AI resume builder gives you a head start and makes the CV creation process much easier, and a lot more fun.

Don't settle for sending yet another generic CV that blends into the pile. Stand out with a professional, polished, and personalised resume that truly reflects your skills, experience, and personality.

