When it comes to negotiating your salary, one of the worst things you can say is 'I have bills to pay', according to hiring expert and career strategist Chris Donnelly, who issued the warning in a widely shared post on LinkedIn. While the phrase may feel honest and relatable, Donnelly explains that it shifts the conversation from professional value to personal desperation — and could leave you earning less than you deserve.

Donnelly says this line is problematic because it frames the negotiation around your personal financial needs, rather than on the value you bring to the company. Employers are not paying you to fund your lifestyle — they are paying for outcomes, expertise and results. When candidates justify their salary expectations with phrases like 'my rent has gone up' or 'I need to support my family', it gives employers leverage to push back, or even question their professionalism.

'Employers make hiring decisions based on return on investment, not on your personal expenses', Donnelly writes. 'Mentioning bills signals that you're negotiating from weakness'.

An Asset, Not a Cost

The key to successful salary negotiation, according to Donnelly, is positioning yourself as an asset, not a cost. Rather than focusing on what you need, you should emphasise what you offer: your skills, achievements, metrics and the business outcomes you can deliver.

Donnelly recommends using evidence-based statements that tie your salary to measurable contributions. For example:

'Based on my performance driving revenue growth by 20% this year, I believe a salary of £X reflects the value I bring to the organisation.'

'With my track record in reducing operational costs and improving efficiency, I'm confident this compensation aligns with the impact I will deliver.'

'Industry benchmarks for this level of responsibility and expertise fall in the £X–£Y range, and I believe this is an appropriate range for my role.'

These statements make it hard for an employer to push back because they are grounded in market data and proven results, not personal need.

Research consistently shows that candidates who negotiate with confidence — and use value-driven language — are far more likely to receive higher offers. According to a LinkedIn Workforce report, professionals who effectively articulate their impact command up to 20% higher starting salaries than those who do not negotiate or rely on personal reasons.

Donnelly emphasises that salary negotiation is not an emotional appeal, but a strategic conversation.

Keep it Professional

'The moment you talk about bills, you've made the negotiation personal. Keep it professional. Keep it focused on what the company gains by paying you more.'

While it can be tempting especially in today's cost-of-living crisis to explain your salary expectations based on financial strain, experts say doing so weakens your position. Employers negotiate based on value, not sympathy.

Instead of saying 'I have bills to pay', the winning strategy is to say:

'This is the value I provide — and here's why the compensation should reflect it.'