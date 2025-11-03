When Melissa Zehner, a freelance organic marketer, lost a long-term client, she expected performance feedback — not political judgment for being a Democrat. Instead, she says the client called her views 'narrow and demented,' and accused her of being 'not loyal to the country.'

Her posts on LinkedIn, which advocated equal rights, affordable healthcare, and safe schools, were enough to end the contract. 'I'm gonna talk about it, because the US is becoming more polarised every day,' Zehner wrote — a statement now resonating across workplaces as America faces a crisis of political incivility.

This sentiment is witnessed across workplaces, where political tensions have reached crisis levels, affecting both employees and independent contractors who lack the legal protections afforded to traditional workers.

A Crisis of Workplace Civility

Political divisions are reshaping the American workplace. A study by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) found that 56% of US workers who experienced workplace incivility cited political differences as the cause. The organisation estimates such conflicts cost businesses $2 billion per day in lost productivity, equating to 190 million hostile exchanges daily.

Meanwhile, research by Owl Labs revealed that 45% of workers avoid the office due to colleagues' political opinions, while 26% report differential treatment based on political beliefs — up sharply from 11% in 2019. Experts warn that these figures signal the highest recorded levels of workplace polarisation in modern US history.

The Freelancer's Dilemma

Zehner's experience underscores the vulnerabilities of independent contractors, who operate outside traditional employment protections. Under US federal law, freelancers are not covered by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, sex, age, or religion — but not political affiliation.

In most US states, private-sector workers can be dismissed for political expression. While California and New York protect employees' off-duty political activity, these safeguards rarely extend to freelancers. This legal gap leaves millions of gig workers — nearly 64 million Americans, according to Upwork's 2024 survey — exposed to retaliation for personal beliefs expressed online.

Zehner's case is particularly complex because her political opinions were shared outside work hours and unrelated to her professional duties. Her LinkedIn posts advocating for equal rights, safe schools, affordable healthcare, and living wages were shared on her own time, on her own platform. Yet they were enough to end the professional relationship.

Navigating Political Differences Professionally

Experts in human resources urge professionals to handle political differences tactfully. SHRM recommends keeping discussions factual and brief and redirecting conversations when they turn hostile. Employers should focus on productivity impact, not ideology, when addressing political disputes.

For freelancers, legal advisors suggest including non-discrimination and early termination clauses in contracts — protecting payment rights if a project ends over personal views. Keeping documented records of communications and deliverables can also strengthen a freelancer's case in disputes.

HR consultant Kelly McCown told Forbes that 'the best defence for contractors is a strong contract and consistent professionalism — not silence.'

Freedom, Speech, and the Modern Workplace

The clash between personal expression and professional relationships continues to grow sharper in an election-charged environment. Zehner says she won't censor herself for future clients. 'I'm not going to pretend to be someone I'm not to win a client. Full stop,' she wrote.

Her story, echoing through LinkedIn's comment threads, reveals a troubling truth: in America's freelance economy, freedom of speech often ends where a client's discomfort begins.