President Biden made his first phone call since exiting the 2024 Presidential Election amid politicians demanding "proof of life" from him.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle have speculated that President Joe Biden is seriously ill due to how he announced his exit from the 2024 election race. On Monday, the controversial congresswoman Lauren Boebert, 37, took to X to demand "proof of life" from the 81-year-old president and even set a deadline for him.

Calls For 'Proof Of Life'

Known for her involvement in multiple conspiracy-related scandals, the gun rights activist proclaimed: "I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00 p.m." She urged Biden to address the public on camera and confirm he's aware of his withdrawal. "Hiding is completely unacceptable," she added.

The president's surprise and momentous decision was made public shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday. In his statement, Biden said that stepping down was "in the best interest of my part and the country," but he would remain in office until November.

Biden was last seen on July 17. He is recovering from a mild COVID infection. There is still no evidence that he is dealing with any other, more serious health issues. Such an illness could pose a significant national security issue while raising questions about whether he should step down as president before the November election.

Left-wing journalist Glenn Greenwald, who is critical of Biden, posted on social media, calling it "strange and wrong" that Biden hadn't made a televised announcement or appeared in person since disclosing his shocking decision.

Alongside Boebert, fellow GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene conspiratorially framed Biden's decision to drop out. Without providing any evidence, she posted on X, stating: "There's a soft civil war happening in the deep state and the elites in power."

"The Democrats, the IC, and their activists in the media have been lying to us, saying there's nothing wrong with Biden for years. Next, they start a coup against him, demanding he drop out of the race when they couldn't hide it anymore," she added.

Biden's First Public Remarks Since Dropping Out

Following his unexpected withdrawal from the presidential race, a video on MSNBC's YouTube channel lets us hear Biden's first public remarks since the exit. He called into Kamala Harris's campaign headquarters.

"And I want to say to the team, embrace her. She's the best," Biden says about Harris. Biden said he wanted to call to thank everyone involved in the effort and acknowledged that yesterday's news was surprising and difficult to hear, but he believed it was the right decision.

He understood the emotional impact, considering the significant effort people had put into helping him achieve the nomination and pursue the presidency. Biden praised the team for their exceptional efforts and expressed confidence that the decision was right.

In addition, he acknowledged the significant sacrifices many had made, highlighting how numerous individuals had rearranged their lives for him, showing a level of dedication that is uncommon in today's world.

Expressing that he felt honoured and humbled, Biden affirmed his deep appreciation for all the support given to him and his family. "I always kid and say I know I'm only 40," he said before noting that they had created the most effective campaign organisation in history. "I don't know of a better campaign organisation than Grassroots Campaign," Biden added.

Biden highlighted that their campaign had over 230 offices, over 2,000 paid staff, and thousands of regular volunteers. He praised the relentless efforts in contacting voters and the exceptional leadership of General Malley Dillon, Julie Quinton, Michael Tyler, Rob Flaherty, Rufus, and others involved in fundraising.

Biden assured that while the name at the top of the ticket had changed, the mission remained unchanged. He committed to actively campaigning with Harris and continuing his work as president. He emphasised the importance of protecting democracy and the ongoing threat of Trump.

Biden urged the team to give Harris the same dedication they had given him. He assured that despite not being on the ticket, he would remain fully engaged during the last six months of his presidency.

The US President committed to advancing both foreign and domestic policies, including lowering costs for families and addressing issues like guns, child care, elder care, prescription drugs, and climate change.

During the call, Biden emphasised the urgent need to address climate threats and work towards ending the Gaza war, noting his close efforts with Israelis and Palestinians to achieve peace and bring hostages home.

Biden expressed confidence in achieving their goals and emphasised the importance of maintaining alliances for safety and security. Also, he acknowledged the effort required to build these alliances and committed to supporting Harris in any way needed.

The president also assured that he would remain engaged in the fight and expressed gratitude for the team's support, promising always to have their back. He looked forward to hearing from Kamala Harris and thanked Julie for her exceptional contributions before ending the call.