Amidst a continued spat between US President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk over implementing the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act', several personalities within the Russian government and space industry have reacted to this highly publicised fallout. Aside from being caused by the recent bill implementation, the fallout between Trump and Musk is marred by issues concerning fiscal policy, political influence, and personal grievances.

Jokes About Working for Russia

Dmitry Rogozin, who currently serves as the senator for Russia's Zaporozhye Oblast, posted on X (Twitter) joking that should Musk face 'insurmountable' issues in the US, he can flee to Russia and join as a 'Bars-Sarmat' fighter, referring to the Russian military reserve force.

Elon @elonmusk , don't be upset! You are respected in Russia. If you encounter insurmountable problems in the US, come to us and become one of us - a "Bars-Sarmat" fighter. Here you will find reliable comrades and complete freedom of technical creativity. — ROGOZIN (@Rogozin) June 6, 2025

'You are respected in Russia. If you encounter insurmountable problems in the US, come to us and become one of us - a "Bars-Sarmat" fighter. Here you will find reliable comrades and complete freedom of technical creativity,' Dmitry posted.

He also joked that Musk should not worry about citizenship, as his citizenship and military ID will be fixed. Dmitry, who previously served as the General Director of Russia's space program Roscosmos, even provided a Telegram link where Musk can apply.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Novikov, deputy chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, also echoed the same sentiment, stating that Russia is welcome to accept Musk as an asylum.

'I think Musk is playing a completely different game, that he won't need political asylum, although if he did, Russia could certainly provide it,' Novikov told the state-run news agency TASS.

Starlink Shares as Payment for Mediation?

Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev–currently the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia–subtly posted on X (Twitter) that Russia is ready to mediate the spat between Trump and Musk. He even joked that they are prepared to be paid in Starlink shares, to which Musk responded with a laughing emoji.

We are ready to facilitate the conclusion of a peace deal between D and E for a reasonable fee and to accept Starlink shares as payment. Don't fight, guys😱! — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) June 6, 2025

It is worth noting that Starlink has a negative relationship with Russia, considering that the Ukrainian military has widely used the popular satellite internet provider for humanitarian purposes as well as defence and counterattacks on Russian positions.

US Modern Politics at Turning Point?

While Rogozin and Medyedev joked about the Trump-Musk fallout, RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan mocked the feud, stating it as a turning point of US modern politics and likening it to the Industrial Revolution in England–but in reverse.

Современная американская политическая культура войдет в историю как переломная, конечно.



Вроде английской промышленной революции. Только наоборот.



Но наблюдать занятно. — Margarita Simonyan (@M_Simonyan) June 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, asked Grok on X (Twitter) how Musk and Trump can reconcile, given how Musk's trust in Trump during his campaign resulted in $30 billion (£22.17 billion) being wiped off Musk's net worth as Tesla's shares dropped.

Trust in Negotiations

When questioned about the dispute, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described it as a domestic issue for the United States. He expressed confidence in Trump's ability to manage the situation, stating, 'Presidents deal with a vast array of matters simultaneously, some of greater significance than others.'

Peskov's remark comes after Trump made a statement on the current Ruso-Ukrainian conflict, likening both countries to 'two kids fighting in a park'. For Peskov, he respects that the president has his thinking of the situation.

'For us, this is an existential issue, a matter of our national interests, a question of our security, the future of us and our children, the future of our country,' he concluded.