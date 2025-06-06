The once-unshakable alliance between US president Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has taken a dramatic turn, erupting into a public feud that's captivated the world.

On 5 June 2025, Trump took to Truth Social to air his vent, claiming Musk's recent behaviour stems from a personal grudge over the scrapping of an electric vehicle (EV) mandate.

This verbal duel, which has unfolded across social media platforms, has sparked widespread debate about the confrontation between the world's richest man and the US president's influence.

Unpack Trump's Bold Claims on Truth Social

Trump's posts on Truth Social paint a vivid picture of his fallout with Musk. He said, 'Elon was "wearing thin", I asked him to leave, I took away his EV mandate that forced everyone to buy electric cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!'

Trump claimed that terminating Musk's government subsidies and contracts, which he described as costing 'billions and billions of dollars', was a straightforward way to save the US budget.

According to Trump, this decision has sent Musk into a tailspin, leading to what he calls a 'public meltdown'.

The former president's comments suggest Musk's reaction is less about politics and more about personal financial loss, a narrative that has stirred reactions across platforms like X.

Dive into Musk's Call for Impeachment

Musk's response has been equally fiery, escalating the feud to new heights. As reported by the Daily Mail, Musk has publicly demanded Trump's impeachment, even suggesting that JD Vance should replace him.

This dramatic call comes amid Musk's frustration over the EV mandate's removal, which he sees as a direct attack on Tesla, his electric vehicle empire.

Musk's outspoken criticism marks a stark departure from his previous support for Trump, highlighting the depth of their rift.

Some observers note that Musk's reaction may also be fuelled by broader concerns about his influence in US policy, especially given Tesla's reliance on government support for EV adoption.

Explore the Fallout's Wider Impact

The feud's implications extend far beyond personal jabs, raising questions about the intersection of business and politics in the US.

According to a Reuters analysis, the removal of EV mandates could cost Tesla £7.5 billion ($10.1 billion) in lost incentives over the next five years, a significant blow to Musk's vision for sustainable transport.

Meanwhile, CNBC reports that Trump's decision aligns with his broader agenda to reduce government spending, a move that has garnered support from some fiscal conservatives but drawn ire from environmental advocates.

On X, sentiment is divided: some users praise Trump for challenging Musk's influence, while others accuse him of undermining innovation. This public spat could reshape how billionaires and policymakers navigate their relationships in the future.

A Fractured Alliance with Lasting Echoes

The Trump-Musk feud, as of 06 June 2025, shows no signs of cooling down, but its repercussions are already rippling through political and business spheres.

What began as a policy disagreement has spiralled into a high-stakes social media war, exposing the fragility of alliances built on mutual convenience.

Whether Musk's calls for impeachment gain traction or Trump doubles down on his budget cuts, one thing is clear: this clash will leave a lasting mark on their legacies and the broader landscape of US innovation.