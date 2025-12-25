Nearly three decades after the horrific murder of six-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey, the hunt for her killer remains one of the world's most haunting unsolved mysteries. Her father, John Ramsey, has now voiced his frustration over the agonising wait for answers, accusing Boulder police of being 'guarded' regarding potentially breakthrough evidence.

In an exclusive revelation to RadarOnline.com, the patriarch of the Ramsey family shared a heartbreaking update on the cold case that has captivated the globe since Christmas 1996. While investigators have shown a renewed interest in the case, the grieving father claims they remain tight-lipped about the specific details of their progress.

John Ramsey Questioning 'Guarded' Tactics In JonBenét Ramsey Murder Probe

John Ramsey admitted he 'sort of' understands the investigative necessity for secrecy, even as it compounds his family's suffering. He requested a formal update from investigators regarding new developments surrounding JonBenét's death and noted that authorities have been 'very willing' to facilitate a meeting.

However, despite this apparent openness, the lack of transparency regarding specific findings has left him feeling shut out of the process. 'But they've also been very guarded in telling us exactly what they're doing in detail,' he confessed to RadarOnline.com.

Reflecting on the history of the investigation, John drew a parallel to Lou Smith, the legendary detective originally brought in by the District Attorney to work on the case. He recalled how Smith was 'very passionate' about maintaining the integrity of the investigation by not leaking details to the press or the family.

'He wouldn't, for years, wouldn't talk about what he's doing,' John explained, acknowledging the detective's diligent work behind the scenes. 'My job is to find the killer. My job is not to talk to the media or tell you what I'm doing, right?' Smith had told him.

While John respects the 'privacy' of the police department 'in a way', he firmly believes that a grieving father deserves to be kept in the loop after so many years. He insists that authorities should 'tell' him what is going on, rather than keeping him at arm's length.

'Certainly, if they have questions, I'd be happy to answer them,' he added, suggesting that his intimate knowledge of the events could still provide vital insight. He remains ready to assist, believing his perspective might unlock aspects of the case that others have missed.

New DNA Testing May Finally Solve JonBenét Ramsey Case After 30 Years

The conversation has recently shifted towards advanced forensic science, with the Ramsey family pushing for the use of cutting-edge technology. During a meeting last summer with Boulder Police Chief Redfearn, John introduced a representative from Othram Labs to advocate for investigative genetic genealogy (IGG).

'I think that'll solve the case. I really do,' he stated, expressing his strong belief that modern science holds the key to finding his daughter's killer.

As reported by RadarOnline.com, John recently discussed these 'new evidence' claims on NewsNation's programme Banfield. Chief Redfearn had informed the family around September that evidence had been submitted for additional DNA testing.

However, clarity on what exactly is being tested remains elusive, leaving the family in a state of hopeful suspense. 'He didn't say what the evidence was, but that it was submitted again, or perhaps new,' John shared.

The family remains unsure if this evidence is truly a fresh discovery or simply 'stuff that has been tested before' using older methods. John has specifically advocated for testing items from the crime scene that were never sampled, particularly the garrote used to strangle his daughter.

Despite the uncertainty, he described the latest developments as 'encouraging', attributing this potential progress to the 'addition of new leadership' within the police force. Yet, critical questions linger about the methodology being employed by the authorities.

'What new evidence do you have? Did you test the DNA in the latest format that's necessary to do IGG, investigative genealogy?' John asked.

He was critical of the older methods, noting that the federal CODIS database has been around for 30 years and is 'frankly, a little obsolete' compared to new technology available today. John plans to demand these answers during a scheduled meeting with Chief Redfearn in January.