The sudden departure of Ju Haknyeon from THE BOYZ has sent shockwaves through the K-pop world, overshadowing the group's recent activities and sparking intense speculation.

Less than a day after announcing his exit, Haknyeon faced serious allegations of soliciting prostitution, which he firmly denied in a handwritten letter.

The Timeline of Events

On 17 June 2025, THE BOYZ's agency, One Hundred, announced Haknyeon's departure, citing issues involving his private life that compromised trust. The statement explained that after a thorough review, it was deemed impossible to maintain his position in the group. The decision came after reports surfaced that Haknyeon had met with a former Japanese adult video actress in May.

Just hours after the announcement, Haknyeon took to his Instagram Stories to address the rumours. He admitted to attending a private gathering with alcohol in May but categorically denied any involvement in illegal activities. His handwritten note expressed regret for any shock caused and clarified that he had not engaged in the allegations made against him.

Why Did He Leave THE BOYZ?

While the agency did not specify the exact reasons behind Haknyeon's departure, media reports suggest the allegations played a significant role. The reports claimed he met with the Japanese actress in May, and some suggested he paid for sexual services. The agency's decision to remove him appears to be based on a loss of trust following these claims, which are now categorically denied by Haknyeon himself.

Haknyeon's departure is indicative of the high standards placed on South Korean idols, where personal conduct can quickly impact careers. Some fans say that the agency's emphasis on protecting the group's reputation led to quick action, even before all details were fully confirmed. Haknyeon's own statement aimed to clarify his side of the story, but the damage had already been done.

The Origin of the Rumours and The Impact on Fans and the Industry

The rumours about Haknyeon's involvement in prostitution began around June, shortly before his departure was announced. The timing of these reports seemed to influence the agency's decision to part ways. Haknyeon's handwritten letter attempted to counter these claims, but his apology for the confusion and his insistence on innocence have left fans divided, with some believing his version of events and others remaining sceptical.

Some fans have gone on to criticize the KPop industry as being 'too strict'. 'He's an adult, he can do what he wants!' Others have pointed out that, though unconfirmed, prostitution and the solicitation of prostitution is illegal in Korea and any company would have done the same.

Both solicitation and sale of sex is a criminal offense in South Korea, and under a 2004 law, prostitution is punishable by imprisonment of up to a year or a fine of £1600.

Haknyeon, who gained fame as a trainee on Produce 101 in 2017, debuted with THE BOYZ in December of that year. Known for hits like 'Thrill Ride' and 'Maverick,' he also established himself as an actor, earning awards for his work. The sudden shift in his career due to these allegations underscores how fragile a celebrity's reputation can be in South Korea's entertainment industry.