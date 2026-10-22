Dame Judi Dench has reportedly offered a brief response when asked who should play the next James Bond, after an emotional update about worsening eyesight that has affected her ability to act, read, and watch television.

The Oscar-winning actress, 91, has spoken candidly about the challenges of living with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition that has progressively affected her central vision.

Dench, who played M in seven James Bond films, remains closely associated with the franchise after appearing opposite Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Her latest comments have drawn attention as fans await news about the next actor to take on the iconic 007 role, while the veteran performer continues to adjust to the limitations her eyesight imposes.

What Did Judi Dench Say About the Next James Bond?

When asked about another actor taking on the role of James Bond, Dench reportedly gave a short answer: 'No.' Her response offered little indication of whom she would like to see inherit the role and did not identify a preferred candidate.

The brief exchange comes as speculation continues about the future of the long-running spy franchise. Dench's decades-long association with the films makes her views particularly interesting to fans, though her answer should not be taken as an endorsement of or opposition to any specific actor.

Dench made her debut as M, the head of the British Secret Intelligence Service, in 'GoldenEye' in 1995. She continued in the role when Daniel Craig succeeded Brosnan as 007, bringing authority and sharp humour to the character. Her final appearance as M came in 'Skyfall' (2012), which concluded her character's storyline.

Dame Judi Dench Opens Up About Her Deteriorating Eyesight

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4's 'Today' programme, Dench spoke openly about how her deteriorating eyesight has affected her ability to work.

'I can't be on stage. I can't do a play any more. I can't do a film any more. I can't read any more,' she said, describing the limitations she now faces.

The admission highlights the difficulties confronting an actress whose career has spanned more than seven decades across theatre, television and cinema. Dench has previously discussed the challenges of reading scripts, recognising familiar faces and navigating film sets as her vision has deteriorated.

She was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012. The condition affects central vision and can make everyday activities, including reading and recognising people, increasingly difficult.

Dench has said she relies on friends and colleagues to help her prepare for performances. Her photographic memory has also helped her learn lines when reading printed scripts becomes difficult.

A Celebrated Career Across Stage and Screen

Beyond her work in the Bond franchise, Dench has built an acclaimed career across stage and screen. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for portraying Queen Elizabeth I in 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998), despite appearing on screen for a relatively short time.

Her other notable credits include 'Mrs Brown', 'Philomena', 'Belfast', and the television comedy 'As Time Goes By'. She has also received numerous honours recognising her contribution to acting.

In recent years, Dench has become increasingly candid about the practical challenges of working with deteriorating eyesight. She has said she relies on others to help her navigate unfamiliar surroundings and manage professional commitments.

Although she has previously said she would not retire, her latest comments underline how much her condition has affected her ability to perform.

What Happens Next for the James Bond Franchise?

The question of who will play James Bond next continues to attract attention as audiences await further developments from the franchise's producers.

Dench's brief answer reveals neither her preferred candidate nor any clues about the casting decision. However, her contribution to the series remains an important part of its history, particularly through her portrayal of a formidable M who frequently challenged Bond's judgement.

For now, Dench seems focused on adapting to worsening sight loss while reflecting on a remarkable career. Her experiences have also helped raise awareness of age-related macular degeneration and the impact it can have on independence and quality of life.

Her latest health update is a sobering reminder of the personal challenges even the most celebrated performers face. Nevertheless, Dench's legacy as an actor and as one of the most memorable figures in the James Bond franchise remains firmly established.