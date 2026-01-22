Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 arrives Thursday, delivering the highly anticipated confrontation between Maki Zenin and her estranged clan. This latest instalment of the Culling Game arc promises a level of visceral intensity that sets a new benchmark for the series. Global audiences can tune in starting 22 January 2026, with the simulcast launching at 12:00 PM ET exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Maki Zenin's Brutal Return Defines the Culling Game

Episode 4, titled 'Perfect Preparation', centres entirely on Maki Zen'in's homecoming and her violent reckoning with the family that shunned her. After three episodes of setting the stage following the Shibuya incident, the narrative accelerates into pure, unadulterated conflict.

The Culling Game has turned Japan into a battlefield, but this specific chapter hits much harder emotionally. Maki's evolution and the absolute destruction at the Zen'in estate are going to shake up the entire power structure of the series. For longtime fans, this is a turning point you simply have to see.

Worldwide Release Schedule for Thursday Premiere

Viewers can stream Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 on Crunchyroll Premium as it airs simultaneously across the globe. The release is timed for 12:00 PM Eastern, 11:00 AM Central, 10:00 AM Mountain, and 9:00 AM Pacific for North American fans. In Europe, the episode drops at 5:00 PM GMT, 6:00 PM CET, and 7:00 PM EET, whilst audiences in India can watch at 10:30 PM IST.

For those in the Eastern Hemisphere, the premiere shifts to the early hours of Friday. Fans in the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia can access the stream at 1:00 AM on 23 January. Viewers in Japan and South Korea can tune in at 2:00 AM, while fans in Australia get access at 3:00 AM AEDT. You are looking at a standard 24-minute runtime that features King Gnu's 'AIZO' as the opener and jo0ji's 'Yoake no Uta' as the closing theme.

Streaming Costs and Subscription Essentials

To catch the simulcast, you need an active Crunchyroll Premium account. Plans kick off at £5.95 ($7.99) per month. There are also upgraded tiers for £8.92 ($11.99) and £11.90 ($15.99) which give you perks like offline downloads and streaming on multiple screens at once.

The service holds exclusive distribution rights for territories including North America, Europe, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. Although rumours persist about a potential Netflix debut later in the year, no agreements have been publicised to date.

EPISODE 4 IS A FULL 28 MINUTES



MAKI ZENIN SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/HmB4FXMoYN — AtnsMDX (@AtnsXBT) January 21, 2026

Weekly Rollout Continues Through March 2026

The third season kicked off with a double bill on 8 January 2026 and adheres to a strict weekly Thursday schedule. The production is locked in for two cours, meaning we are looking at a total of 24 to 26 episodes. This run will tackle both the 'Perfect Preparation' storyline and the massive Culling Game arc.

After today, the schedule stays busy with new drops on January 29, followed by February 5, 12, and 19. The first half of the season is set to wrap up in late March, so we can expect consistent weekly releases until then.

Voice acting duties remain with the established cast, featuring Mikako Komatsu delivering a standout performance as Maki Zen'in. She is joined by Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori and Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu.

Under the direction of Shota Goshozono at MAPPA, the series continues to adapt Gege Akutami's manga with the high-quality animation the studio is known for. Episode 4, also catalogued as Episode 51, serves as a critical junction in the saga.